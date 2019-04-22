autoevolution

2019 Chevrolet Onix Redline Debuts Ecotec 325T Engine In China

22 Apr 2019
Now available to order in China from 96,900 yuan, the Onix Redline is a compact sedan that looks spacious and sporty. On the other hand, there’s nothing to be impressed about the platform and engine of the car.
First things first, the Onix Redline rides on the Global Emerging Markets vehicle architecture. The budget-oriented approach translates to compromises in terms of noise, vibration, and harshness. Handling is another trade-off because of the twist-beam rear suspension.

The Ecotec 325T under the hood is an “intelligent direct-injection turbocharged engine” displacing 1.0 liter and featuring three cylinders. Matched as standard to “a smooth six-speed Dynamic Start/Stop Shift transmission,” the powerplant develops 92 kW and 180 Nm while meeting the China 6 emissions standard.

That’s 125 PS (123 horsepower) and 133 pound-feet of torque. These figures are close to the 1.0-liter EcoBoost from the Ford Motor Company, but on the other hand, don’t forget the Blue Oval has more experience is three-cylinder engines than General Motors. Only time will tell how reliable the Ecotec 325T is, and we’re not keeping our fingers crossed considering the problems that Ford still has with the EcoBoost.

“Put through 3.8 million kilometers of testing,” the engine in the Onix Redline could be adapted for Europe if General Motors were to return to this part of the world. As far as China is concerned, “the youthful Onix will help Chevrolet keep up its momentum of offering outstanding products that our customers want and deserve.”

We’re not sure what momentum Scott Lawson is talking about. Even though he’s the general director of Chevrolet for SAIC-GM, the official appears to ignore the slowing demand and softening Chinese market. On the other hand, Buick sold more than one million vehicles and Cadillac sales surpassed 200,000 units for the first time in the Middle Kingdom.

The Onix is the sixth Chevrolet offered in Redline flavor in China. The remaining five are the Equinox, Cruze, Orlando, Malibu XL, and Monza.
