Speeding Corvette Leads Police on Cross-County Chase, Ends up in a Cemetery

22 Apr 2019, 11:13 UTC
by
One speedster behind the wheel of a tan Chevrolet Corvette gave Indiana State Police officers quite a run for their money, managing to evade them twice while leading them on a multi-county chase.
He is now in custody, but not for lack of trying on his part. It all began on Friday afternoon, when a police officer noticed a tan Corvette speeding past him on the highway. 29-year-old Jackson McClendon was doing 86 mph in a 70 mph zone, so the officer engaged in a pursuit and summoned him to pull over, the IndyStar reports.

McClendon didn’t do as he was bid, so eventually, the cop lost him. Some time later, in a nearby county, another officer spotted the speeding car and unsuccessfully tried to pull it over. For the second time, McClendon had managed to flee the famed long arm of the law, but it wouldn’t be for long.

The report notes that, some time after that, police received a call from a private citizen, reporting that a Corvette had pulled in her driveway and the driver had offered her money in return for a hideout from the police. Indeed, criminal mastermind McClendon admitted to a perfect stranger that he was on the run from the cops and hoped for the best.

The best didn’t happen. The woman called 911 and informed the police of McClendon’s presence, after which she again summoned him to leave.

The chase was back on, but this time, it didn’t last that long. Another cop did a routine check on a nearby cemetery and found fresh tire marks, and then the Corvette under a tree. A passenger was arrested on the spot, in the car, and McClendon was found wandering around on foot. He went without further incident.

Records showed that he had good reason to want to evade the cops: he was wanted back in home Georgia for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and credit card fraud. Indiana cops charged him with reckless driving and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and took him into custody.
