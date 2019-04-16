Mid-Engined Corvette (C8) Caravan Spotted In The Wild, Shows Nose Details

Spy photogs sometimes spend days hidden in the bushes to spot a car like the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. Well, an afficioando called Andrew Biesemeier was fortunate enough to meet the mid-engined 'Vette in the flesh while behind the wheel of his work truck. The man was handling a transport over in Kentyucky when he came across a whole fleet of C8 Corvettes and he was considerate enough to share the adventure with us.

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette prototypes were reportedly heading northbound on I75, just north of Lexington, KY - helmet tip to Corvetteblogger for bringing this sighting to our attention.And the lead car came with lighter camo compared to the other units, allowing us to notice more design details that define the front end (you'll find these details in the first video below). This reminds us of the C8 Corvette rendering we featured yesterday, which used the recent official New York appearance of the Mid-Engined Corvette as a starting point (the second slip below showcases this adventure).The nose of the upcoming Chevrolet halo car will be defined by aggressive, angular styling cues, headlights included.And you should keep in mind that the release of the supercar is close: July 18th, 2019 - as the windscreen sticker of the 2020 Mid-Engined Corvette that recently took New York by storm has let is slip, this is the date when the C8 'Vette is scheduled to be officially introduced.As with the outgoing C7 , there will be multiple flavors. The base car is expected to be animated by an updated version of the current Corvette Stingray's 460 hp 6.2-liter LT1, with the V8 expected to deliver around 500 ponies.Then again, forum chat mentions that the engine range will also include a twin-turbo V8, along with a hybridised version of the TT unit - the latter could climb all the way to 1,000 ponies.