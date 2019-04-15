Mid-Engined Corvette (C8) Rendered Based on NY Prototype Sighting, Looks Spot On

4 First McLaren 720S To Do an 8s 1/4-Mile Is a 1,000 HP Monster on Street Tires

There are carmakers out there who prefer to beat spy photgs at their own game and thus make efforts to bring us the so-called official spyshots. General Motors recently joined the party, parading the mid-engined Corvette in New York. The Great Apple apparition of the 2020 'Vette prototype, which saw Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter behind the wheel and GM CEO Mary Barra riding shotgun, brought new details for us to enjoy. 22 photos



For instance, we were able to get a bettwer view of the headlights than before. And, as you can imagine, the Internet reacted swiftly - I'm referring to the rendering sitting before us.



This pixel play saw Chazcron of the



Now, before anybody starts fretting about those curved daytime running lights not falling in line with the angular design of the supercar's nose, there's one thing I need to mention: while this render seems pretty accurate, it's not perfect, with the curved DRLs seen here appearing to be different to the ones seen on the test cars, which seemed straight (check out the latter in the video below).



As far as the tech details go, expect the base C8 to be animated by an evolution of the LT1 that animates the outgoing



Then again, the rumor mill also talks about efficiency-seeking power adders such as twin-turbocharging and hybridization, with an 1,000 hp gas-electric C8 Corvette being mentioned.



