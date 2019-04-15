autoevolution

Mid-Engined Corvette (C8) Rendered Based on NY Prototype Sighting, Looks Spot On

15 Apr 2019, 11:12 UTC ·
There are carmakers out there who prefer to beat spy photgs at their own game and thus make efforts to bring us the so-called official spyshots. General Motors recently joined the party, parading the mid-engined Corvette in New York. The Great Apple apparition of the 2020 'Vette prototype, which saw Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter behind the wheel and GM CEO Mary Barra riding shotgun, brought new details for us to enjoy.
And while the release date of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette was the most obvious aspect of the kind (the July 18th, 2019 windshield decal made sure of that), the said test car also came with lighter camouflage.

For instance, we were able to get a bettwer view of the headlights than before. And, as you can imagine, the Internet reacted swiftly - I'm referring to the rendering sitting before us.

This pixel play saw Chazcron of the midenginecorvetteforum (surprise!) using the said headlights, along with other pieces, such as the door mirrors, to bring us what should be the most accurate digital portrait of the 2020 Corvette to date.

Now, before anybody starts fretting about those curved daytime running lights not falling in line with the angular design of the supercar's nose, there's one thing I need to mention: while this render seems pretty accurate, it's not perfect, with the curved DRLs seen here appearing to be different to the ones seen on the test cars, which seemed straight (check out the latter in the video below).

As far as the tech details go, expect the base C8 to be animated by an evolution of the LT1 that animates the outgoing C7 (think: 460 horses). As such, this should allow the driver to play with around 500 ponies.

Then again, the rumor mill also talks about efficiency-seeking power adders such as twin-turbocharging and hybridization, with an 1,000 hp gas-electric C8 Corvette being mentioned.

