autoevolution

First McLaren 720S To Do an 8s 1/4-Mile Is a 1,000 HP Monster on Street Tires

29 Mar 2019, 9:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Here's a short version of how the drag racing side of the go-fast industry rolls nowadays: when an automaker releases a machine that packs outstanding sprinting capability from the factory, tuners rush to tap into its potential, with the resulting quarter-mile times being dazzling. And the McLaren 720S is an example as good as any, with a modded incarnation of the Macca having recently broken the 8s barrier.
6 photos
First McLaren 720S To Do an 8s 1/4-Mile Is an 1,000 HP Monster on Street TiresFirst McLaren 720S To Do an 8s 1/4-Mile Is an 1,000 HP Monster on Street TiresFirst McLaren 720S To Do an 8s 1/4-Mile Is an 1,000 HP Monster on Street TiresFirst McLaren 720S To Do an 8s 1/4-Mile Is an 1,000 HP Monster on Street TiresFirst McLaren 720S To Do an 8s 1/4-Mile Is an 1,000 HP Monster on Street Tires
To be more precise, the tuned Woking animal managed to play the 1/4-mile game in 8.993s seconds, with a trap speed of 159.55 mph.

The shenanigan took pace at the Atco Raceway yesterday and put an end to the 8s race, which had been going on for quite some months.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the feat is that the British supercar still used street tires, albeit not the factory rubber, as it ran on 20-inch Toyo R888Rs. Note that a set of tire warmers was used on the day of the run, but things didn't exactly come easy.

As you'll get to see in the piece of footage below, which documents the shenanigan, it took multiple runs to achieve the said feat.

When it comes to the gym visit of the Macca, this involves Pure Turbos, a Velocity custom exhaust with a decatted setup, as well as a DME tune. And, according to a recent dyno trip's results, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the toy jumps from around 750 hp (this is the actual factory output, as the official 720 hp is an understatement) to about 1,050 hp - we're talking about 943 horses at the rear wheels.

So it seems that the transmission and the rear differential are still the factory units, while there's no talk of any weight reduction, which means you can still use the climate control.

Of course, the next step will be to see what the 720S can do on drag radials, so you shouldn't imagine that the sprinting efforts stop here.

Oh, and in case you're wondering, a factory McLaren 720S can play the quarter-mile game in as little as 9.7s, albeit on the same Toyo rubber, with this allowing it to one-up the P1.

McLaren 720S McLaren drag racing v8 supercar
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticMCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticMCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 