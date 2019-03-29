First McLaren 720S To Do an 8s 1/4-Mile Is a 1,000 HP Monster on Street Tires

Here's a short version of how the drag racing side of the go-fast industry rolls nowadays: when an automaker releases a machine that packs outstanding sprinting capability from the factory, tuners rush to tap into its potential, with the resulting quarter-mile times being dazzling. And the McLaren 720S is an example as good as any, with a modded incarnation of the Macca having recently broken the 8s barrier.

6 photos



The shenanigan took pace at the Atco Raceway yesterday and put an end to the 8s race, which had been going on for quite some months.



Perhaps the most impressive part of the feat is that the British supercar still used street tires, albeit not the factory rubber, as it ran on 20-inch Toyo R888Rs. Note that a set of tire warmers was used on the day of the run, but things didn't exactly come easy.



As you'll get to see in the piece of footage below, which documents the shenanigan, it took multiple runs to achieve the said feat.



When it comes to the gym visit of the



So it seems that the transmission and the rear differential are still the factory units, while there's no talk of any weight reduction, which means you can still use the climate control.



Of course, the next step will be to see what the 720S can do on drag radials, so you shouldn't imagine that the sprinting efforts stop here.



Oh, and in case you're wondering, a factory McLaren 720S can play the quarter-mile game in as little as



To be more precise, the tuned Woking animal managed to play the 1/4-mile game in 8.993s seconds, with a trap speed of 159.55 mph.The shenanigan took pace at the Atco Raceway yesterday and put an end to the 8s race, which had been going on for quite some months.Perhaps the most impressive part of the feat is that the British supercar still used street tires, albeit not the factory rubber, as it ran on 20-inch Toyo R888Rs. Note that a set of tire warmers was used on the day of the run, but things didn't exactly come easy.As you'll get to see in the piece of footage below, which documents the shenanigan, it took multiple runs to achieve the said feat.When it comes to the gym visit of the Macca , this involves Pure Turbos, a Velocity custom exhaust with a decatted setup, as well as a DME tune. And, according to a recent dyno trip's results, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the toy jumps from around 750 hp (this is the actual factory output, as the official 720 hp is an understatement) to about 1,050 hp - we're talking about 943 horses at the rear wheels.So it seems that the transmission and the rear differential are still the factory units, while there's no talk of any weight reduction, which means you can still use the climate control.Of course, the next step will be to see what the 720S can do on drag radials, so you shouldn't imagine that the sprinting efforts stop here.Oh, and in case you're wondering, a factory McLaren 720S can play the quarter-mile game in as little as 9.7s , albeit on the same Toyo rubber, with this allowing it to one-up the P1.