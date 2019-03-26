Hellcat Drag Races Ford Fiesta ST Sleeper, Humiliation Follows

The Ford Fiesta ST is a splendid hot hatch playing in the junior league of the segment. However, one wouldn't exactly expect the Blue Oval toy to be able to take on a behemoth such as the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Well, we are now here to show you such a confrontation.

5 photos



However, while the Hellcat we have here is probably stock, we can't say the same about the Fiesta ST. In fact, this previous-generation model might just be the world's fastest.



It seems that the Ford still packs the factory 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost, along with the six-speed manual tranny.



Then again, the engine has been gifted with full bolt-ons, as well as with a GTX 2867R Gen 2 turbocharger. Oh, and let's not forget the nitrous setup found on the car (Rick and Morty fans will adore this one) - these tuning bits and pieces need to be taken with a grain of salt, as they come from the gossip going on in the comments section of the YouTube video showcasing the said drag race.



It looks like this



And a pair of racing slicks helps the front-wheel-drive machine put that power down.



Speaking of which, it seems that the



We won't mention the quarter-mile numbers delivered by the two machines here. However, we can tell you that the stock Hellcat is a low-11s car (the auto can deliver 10.8s runs on drag radials).



Oh, and the clip below also shows the massaged Fiesta ST drag racing a multitude of competitors and delivering plenty of giggles in the process.



This David vs. Goliath stunt took place at the drag strip, which means the Mopar machine and the little Blue Oval vehicle could keep things on the safe side while enjoying the prepped surface.However, while the Hellcat we have here is probably stock, we can't say the same about the Fiesta ST. In fact, this previous-generation model might just be the world's fastest.It seems that the Ford still packs the factory 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost, along with the six-speed manual tranny.Then again, the engine has been gifted with full bolt-ons, as well as with a GTX 2867R Gen 2 turbocharger. Oh, and let's not forget the nitrous setup found on the car (Rick and Morty fans will adore this one) - these tuning bits and pieces need to be taken with a grain of salt, as they come from the gossip going on in the comments section of the YouTube video showcasing the said drag race.It looks like this Ford Fiesta ST now delivers 425 wheel horsepower when relying on its turbo, while adding the nitrous takes things to 500 whp (that makes for over 550 ponies at the crank).And a pair of racing slicks helps the front-wheel-drive machine put that power down.Speaking of which, it seems that the Hellcat had a disastrous start (check out the vertical movement of the muscle car's nose: this is probably a manual, with the driver apparently having trouble getting the 707 horsepower monster off the line).We won't mention the quarter-mile numbers delivered by the two machines here. However, we can tell you that the stock Hellcat is a low-11s car (the auto can deliver 10.8s runs on drag radials).Oh, and the clip below also shows the massaged Fiesta ST drag racing a multitude of competitors and delivering plenty of giggles in the process.