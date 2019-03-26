autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Hellcat Drag Races Ford Fiesta ST Sleeper, Humiliation Follows

26 Mar 2019, 12:36 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Ford Fiesta ST is a splendid hot hatch playing in the junior league of the segment. However, one wouldn't exactly expect the Blue Oval toy to be able to take on a behemoth such as the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Well, we are now here to show you such a confrontation.
5 photos
Ford Fiesta ST Sleeper Drag Races HellcatFord Fiesta ST Sleeper Drag Races HellcatFord Fiesta ST Sleeper Drag Races HellcatFord Fiesta ST Sleeper Drag Races Hellcat
This David vs. Goliath stunt took place at the drag strip, which means the Mopar machine and the little Blue Oval vehicle could keep things on the safe side while enjoying the prepped surface.

However, while the Hellcat we have here is probably stock, we can't say the same about the Fiesta ST. In fact, this previous-generation model might just be the world's fastest.

It seems that the Ford still packs the factory 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost, along with the six-speed manual tranny.

Then again, the engine has been gifted with full bolt-ons, as well as with a GTX 2867R Gen 2 turbocharger. Oh, and let's not forget the nitrous setup found on the car (Rick and Morty fans will adore this one) - these tuning bits and pieces need to be taken with a grain of salt, as they come from the gossip going on in the comments section of the YouTube video showcasing the said drag race.

It looks like this Ford Fiesta ST now delivers 425 wheel horsepower when relying on its turbo, while adding the nitrous takes things to 500 whp (that makes for over 550 ponies at the crank).

And a pair of racing slicks helps the front-wheel-drive machine put that power down.

Speaking of which, it seems that the Hellcat had a disastrous start (check out the vertical movement of the muscle car's nose: this is probably a manual, with the driver apparently having trouble getting the 707 horsepower monster off the line).

We won't mention the quarter-mile numbers delivered by the two machines here. However, we can tell you that the stock Hellcat is a low-11s car (the auto can deliver 10.8s runs on drag radials).

Oh, and the clip below also shows the massaged Fiesta ST drag racing a multitude of competitors and delivering plenty of giggles in the process.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Ford Fiesta ST drag racing sleeper
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 