BMW X5 M Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Destruction Follows

18 Mar 2019, 9:36 UTC
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk deserves praise on so many levels. Not only does it support the muscle SUV genre, but it also gives European super-SUVs a run for their money. For now, we want to focus on a drag race between the slab of America and a BMW X5 M.
This fight took place over in Russia, where the Jeep halo car and the Bavarian monster were thrown at each other on the road. Then again, with both packing all-paw hardware, they didn't necessarily require the prepped surface of the track (hitting the latter would've still been the better option, though, since it would've meant keeping things on the safe side).

The drag race we have here comes from a Russian YouTube channel called DSC Off and we have to mention the 575 PS M vehicle and the 717 PS Jeep were allowed to stretch their legs fully.

Keep in mind that the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI of the Grand Cherokee delivers 875 Nm of torque, while the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that occupies the engine compartment of the X5 M packs 750 Nm of twist. Oh, and both toys pack eight-speed automatic trannies.

In perfect conditions, the Trackhawk can play the quarter-mile game in 11.6 seconds, while the BMW X5 M takes 12.1 seconds for the task. Then again, a cold Russian night doesn't exactly qualify for the said title, which is why this race is a perfect example of a real-world encounter between the two machines.

Now, the clip also mentions the new BMW X5 M, whose release is just around the corner. And if you wish to find out more about the upcoming super-SAV, you can check out this spy tale.

P.S.: If you happen to be in a rush and wish to skip straight to the sprinting action, you should know this awaits you at the 2:56 point of the video.

