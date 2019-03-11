autoevolution
Tuned BMW M5 Does Amazing 10.2s 1/4-Mile, Ties Lamborghini Huracan Performante

11 Mar 2019
The F90 BMW M5, be it in standard or Competition trim, is an extremely capable machine and the performance of the factory car is only seen as extra tuning potential by the aftermarket side of the automotive realm. Well, modded examples of the new M5 are constantly rushing to prove their performance at the drag strip.
And a recent example of this comes from the Bimmer we're here to showcase. This toy started out in life as a 2019 M5 Competition and has been gifted with minor mods.

To be more precise, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 heart of the Bavarian monster now packs a JB4 Piggy Back tune, along with custom air filters (the latter have been dropped inside the standard air box).

And while the stock motor delivers 625 ponies, we're expecting this unit to have been taken well above the 700 horsepower mark.

This M car was recently taken to the drag strip, where it managed to deliver splendid performance. The German missile hit the Palm Beach International Raceway, with the super-sedan showcasing a pair of uber-impressive runs.

To be more specific, the BMW M5 completed the quarter-mile sprint in 10.24 seconds, with a trap speed of 136 mph. Oh, and we also have to mention the solid 60-foot time of the toy, which sat at 1.58s (this was achieved on a different run).

For the sake of comparison, we'll mention that the standard car needs at least 10.9 seconds to play the 1,320 feet game.

As for the factors that led to the impressive performance, we're talking about a combination between the said tuning, the track prepping and the atmospheric conditions.

The said performance probably makes for a US record. As for the absolute F90 M5 quarter-mile record, this comes from Russia - as we wrote back in November last year, a developer from the said country talked about its massaged M5 completing the quarter-mile run in 9.9 seconds.

Of course, the race for ever sweeter quarter-mile numbers won't end too soon.

