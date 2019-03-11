Audi R8 V10 Plus Drag Races Golf R32 Sleeper, Trampling Follows

The Mk V Volkswagen Golf R32 was quite a special animal, with this being the last Golf to feature a VR6 motor. And while the tech setup of the car determined many to enjoy its naturally aspirated nature or treat it as a collector car, others preferred to tap into the tuning potential of the uber-hatch.

4 photos



Now, since the VW has maintained its factory look, the machine can easily be labeled as a sleeper - nothing can prepare one for the newfound muscle of the German compact.



With the tech homework done, the owner of the car decided to take this to a drag racing event (we're not exactly surprised by the move).



To be more precise, the



The Volkswagen Golf R32 faced multiple opponents and one of the races that caught our eye saw the thing duking it out with a fellow VW Group contraption. We're referring to a second-generation



We're not sure whether the driver of the 610 hp supercar knew what was coming for him, but we have to explain that the mid-engined beast got beaten.



You see, the factor that determined the winner was the maximum velocity delivered by the machines. Fortunately, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the event, includes all the numbers you need to notice the winners.



Note that another explosive tuner car present at the said velocity gathering was a Toyota Supra that had been taken past 900 horsepower, with this having managed to climb to 295.79 km/h (for the record, the Golf did 316,44 km/h).



And this is how we ended up with toys such as the one that brought us here today. This Vee-Dub has been taken down the forced induction route. As such, its engine packs a monstrous Garrett GTX42 turbocharger. The visit to the gym has reportedly allowed the Golf to deliver about 980 ponies.Now, since the VW has maintained its factory look, the machine can easily be labeled as a sleeper - nothing can prepare one for the newfound muscle of the German compact.With the tech homework done, the owner of the car decided to take this to a drag racing event (we're not exactly surprised by the move).To be more precise, the Golf R32 took part in a one-kilometer adventure, which involved a rolling start - the hostilities took place in Lahr, Germany. And since the event was hosted by an airfield, the participants only had to worry about extracting every bit of performance from their machines.The Volkswagen Golf R32 faced multiple opponents and one of the races that caught our eye saw the thing duking it out with a fellow VW Group contraption. We're referring to a second-generation Audi R8 V10 Plus We're not sure whether the driver of the 610 hp supercar knew what was coming for him, but we have to explain that the mid-engined beast got beaten.You see, the factor that determined the winner was the maximum velocity delivered by the machines. Fortunately, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the event, includes all the numbers you need to notice the winners.Note that another explosive tuner car present at the said velocity gathering was a Toyota Supra that had been taken past 900 horsepower, with this having managed to climb to 295.79 km/h (for the record, the Golf did 316,44 km/h).