Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 1,000 HP Hellcat, The Fight Is Brutal

The Dodge Charger Hellcat and the Porsche 911 Turbo S are as different as go-fast toys get and yet none of the aspects that set the two apart matter when the slab of America and the German supercar get together for a drag race.
Fortunately, the sprinting adventure we have here takes place at the drag strip, which means the drivers don't only keep things on the safe side, but also enjoy the prepped surface of the track. Of course, this brings greater benefits for the Mopar machine, whose rear-wheel-drive setup isn't as easy to launch as the all-paw hardware of the rear-engined coupe.

And, to make things even more interesting, the supercar and the super-sedan have both been taken down the aftermarket path, being gifted with serious mods.

While we're not aware of the full list of goodies fitted to the sprinters, we can tell you this 991.1-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S has been gifted with full bolt-ons, so it wouldn't surprise us to see the twin-turbo 3.8-iter flat-six heart of the thing churning out well over 700 ponies.

As for the Dodge, the blown 6.2-liter V8 that occupies its engine compartment packs hardware such as an E85 setup, with the HEMI having jumped from its factory output of 707 ponies to around a thousand horses.

And, to put the extra muscle to the road, the Charger Hellcat features smaller rear wheels, which allow for larger, drag-friendly tires that can help it achieve explosive launches.

In fact, if you check out the 60-foot times displayed during the race (the first numbers displayed), you'll notice the Dodge pulls a similar launch to the supercar next to it.

Now, the clip documenting the race also showcases the ET (Elapsed Time) of the two, which determines the winner, as well as the trap speed values for the pair of missiles.

