Ford GT Drag Races Tuned 2019 Corvette ZR1, The Fight Is Brutal

Is the second-generation Ford GT about three times more expensive than the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1? Of course it is, but that doesn't take away the spectacle delivered when these two supercars get together for a drag racing session.

6 photos



Note that the two slabs of America engage in two different battles. The first involved a rolling start, but the 'Vette experienced serious traction issues, with this obviously affecting the velocity number of the Chevy.



As for the second brawl, this saw the two supercars going for a rolling takeoff. As such, the GT and the



Now, the FGT came to the battle in factory form, which means its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 delivers 647 ponies. As for the 'Vette, this packs 755 horses when it leaves the factory. Nevertheless, the example that battled the Ford had been gifted with a custom exhaust setup involving a cat delete and bypass pipes - what? Owners would do anything to work on the voice of that TT V6 mill.



We don't want to spoil the giggles delivered by the video, so we won't mention the winner here. However, we can tell you that the



Now, if you wish to skip past the YouTube chit-chat and head straight to the running action, you should know this begins at the 2:30 point of the clip. Oh, and you could use this adventure as an example and head for the "track" when the hooning urges kick in.



And this is precisely what happened during a recent half-mile event. The velocity gathering saw the Blue Oval halo car and the GM missile duking it out on an airfield, so the aficionados behind the wheel had all the space they needed to stretch the mechanical legs of their machines.Note that the two slabs of America engage in two different battles. The first involved a rolling start, but the 'Vette experienced serious traction issues, with this obviously affecting the velocity number of the Chevy.As for the second brawl, this saw the two supercars going for a rolling takeoff. As such, the GT and the ZR1 set off at about 40 mph (the machines were in second gear) and, even though getting an even start wasn't exactly easy, the race qualifies as balanced.Now, the FGT came to the battle in factory form, which means its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 delivers 647 ponies. As for the 'Vette, this packs 755 horses when it leaves the factory. Nevertheless, the example that battled the Ford had been gifted with a custom exhaust setup involving a cat delete and bypass pipes - what? Owners would do anything to work on the voice of that TT V6 mill.We don't want to spoil the giggles delivered by the video, so we won't mention the winner here. However, we can tell you that the Ford GT managed to climb to 158 mph.Now, if you wish to skip past the YouTube chit-chat and head straight to the running action, you should know this begins at the 2:30 point of the clip. Oh, and you could use this adventure as an example and head for the "track" when the hooning urges kick in.