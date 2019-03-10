3 Audi RS4 vs. Tesla Model X P100D Drag Race Results in Almost Total Humiliation

Tesla Model S P100D vs. Lamborghini Aventador S Drag Race Is a Bitter Dispute

Model S vs. Aventador - two cars that are designed for completely different jobs yet have become bitter rivals. This latest drag race is only the latest of several and was put together by Carwow using the chrome-wrapped Aventador S of celebrity car wrapper Yiannimize 3 photos



But at the same time, Tesla refused to b turned back on. Have you ever seen a car say it's "off"? And then they start joking about the Aventador having an Audi key fob, and thus being mere reliable than it should be.



Eventually, the gremlins stop and they have the obligatory rolling race, which doesn't feature the classic setup. Yianni asks for his car to be in 2nd gear, not 3rd, while Mat counters with a starting speed of 30mph. This turns out to be a small victory for Tesla, but most people only care about the drag race.



This is by no means the first time that these two cars have raced. It's worth pointing out that the twin-motor P100D has 680 ludicrous horsepower while the V12 in the Aventador S makes 740. It's also a lot lighter, but the response times of the engine are a lot different.



Finally, we have to look at the brake test. In Carwow's last drag race Yianni was impressed with how well the P100D stopped, but it still doesn't have a chance against the much lighter Lamborghini.



As we said, these two have been at it for some years. Tesla CEO Elon Musk even twitted once about his car being faster than a "$500,000 supercar." Of course, the venue was a hot drag strip where the Model S had better traction off the line.



