Tesla Model S P100D vs Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Drag Race Is a Riot

Correct us if we're wrong, but this is the first multi-car race involving both the new 4-door Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S and the Tesla Model S P100D. They might have gone up against each other before, but not in such a classy setup.

Even though this is a 625 horsepower M car, it's the loser of this race. The 1/4 time was way off compared to what it was in other races, even though they did two heats just to give it a chance. If you thought the AMG GT 63 S is not a good Merc or that an M5 can keep up with it... yeah, you're right about the second part, but not on this day.



Want another loser? How about the Porshe Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Yes, the flagship, with the electric motor and 680 horsepower. We know it's heavy, but if this thing lost, the top dogs might be something special.



After getting his butt handed to him in drag races against Teslas, celebrity car wrapper Yiannimize decided he needed to experience the P100D lunacy for himself. So Mat switched with him and explained how to launch (a couple of times), the race is on.



We might be looking at the creation of a Tesla fan. Because after getting his organs tortured in the electric supercar, Yianni went onto the Carwow website and tried to get a good deal.



Surprisingly, the P100D also wins the brake test, even though everybody things electric cars are too heavy to stop well. The AMG GT 63 S supposedly wins the rolling race, but only by the slimmest of margins.



