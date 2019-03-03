autoevolution

Tesla Model S P100D vs Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Drag Race Is a Riot

3 Mar 2019, 20:33 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Correct us if we're wrong, but this is the first multi-car race involving both the new 4-door Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S and the Tesla Model S P100D. They might have gone up against each other before, but not in such a classy setup.
3 photos
Tesla Model S P100D vs Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Drag Race Is a RiotTesla Model S P100D vs Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Drag Race Is a Riot
Two more contenders are lined up for this Carwow drag race. The BMW M5 just got done being praised by Top Gear and The Grand Tour. However, its launch isn't that reliable. More specifically, the engine sometimes bogs down, which used to happen with the M3 too.

Even though this is a 625 horsepower M car, it's the loser of this race. The 1/4 time was way off compared to what it was in other races, even though they did two heats just to give it a chance. If you thought the AMG GT 63 S is not a good Merc or that an M5 can keep up with it... yeah, you're right about the second part, but not on this day.

Want another loser? How about the Porshe Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Yes, the flagship, with the electric motor and 680 horsepower. We know it's heavy, but if this thing lost, the top dogs might be something special.

After getting his butt handed to him in drag races against Teslas, celebrity car wrapper Yiannimize decided he needed to experience the P100D lunacy for himself. So Mat switched with him and explained how to launch (a couple of times), the race is on.

We might be looking at the creation of a Tesla fan. Because after getting his organs tortured in the electric supercar, Yianni went onto the Carwow website and tried to get a good deal.

Surprisingly, the P100D also wins the brake test, even though everybody things electric cars are too heavy to stop well. The AMG GT 63 S supposedly wins the rolling race, but only by the slimmest of margins.

[YOUTUBE=https://youtu.be/8I-6_H0haAw ]
Tesla Model S P100D drag race Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Panamera Turbo M5
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 