2020 Toyota Supra Gets 2JZ Engine Swap, Becomes Daigo Saito's Drift Car

The project comes from an aficionado who knows a thing or two about sliding a car, since we're talking about Japanese drifting star Daigo Saito Thanks to the Instagram posts below, we get to see the infamous straight-six sitting in the engine compartment of the A90 Supra - the engine looks small in there, but we have to keep in mind that the full list of accessories will also require a bit of space.No specs have been released to date, but given the horsepower requirements of motorsport, the monstrous turbo attached to the motor and the tuning-friendly nature of the 2JZ, which has earned the engine's reputation, we're probably looking at a four-digit output.Of course, the Japanese pro drifter's Mk V Supra is also set to receive other mods. We're talking about goodies such as a widebody kit, which you can see in the renderings below. And yes, the livery for the newcomer also seems to be preparedSince we're looking at a slip angle instrument, the Toyota also needs to be gifted with tech goodies such as a steering rack with an extreme angle and a hydraulic handbrake.However, we should get to see the Supra at work soon and we'll return with drifting footage as soon as wet our keyboards on it.P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature to enjoy the complete visual tale introducing Daigo Saito's 2020 Toyota Supra to the world.