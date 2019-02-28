Ferrari 488 Pista Does Donuts, Driver Gets "Confused"

When your co-driver is confused on which way to go... and you end up going against traffic. . . 🎬@gregb.23 #488PistaPiloti #PistaPiloti #488Pista #Ferrari #FerrariCavalcade #FerrariCavalcadeInternational #DrivingFerrari #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Feb 24, 2019 at 2:44am PST