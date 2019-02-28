autoevolution

Ferrari 488 Pista Does Donuts, Driver Gets "Confused"

28 Feb 2019, 17:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Have you ever tried to make a left turn in a Ferrari 488 Pista? This might prove to be a difficult maneuver, so you should either take care or be prepared for a bit of a roller coaster ride. And while any decent driver can handle the first, we've brought along an example of the second.
5 photos
Ferrari 488 Pista Does DonutsFerrari 488 Pista Does DonutsFerrari 488 Pista Does DonutsFerrari 488 Pista Does Donuts
The Maranello machine we have here attempts to exit onto the main road, but it seems the driver and the aficionado riding shotgun aren't quite sure which way to go.

In fact, here's the gear head behind the wheel explaining the situation: "When your co-driver is confused on which way to go... and you end up going against traffic..."

This shenanigan doesn't come as a surprise, at least not if we take into account the fact that the one that brought us this adventure is a car collector known as powerslide lover.

As for the toy turning its rear tires into clouds of smoke, this is the Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari. The uber-limited edition is only destined to those engaged in Maranello's customer racing program.

And the adventure sitting before you took place in the United Arab Emirates, as part of this year's edition of the Ferrari Cavalcade (the name of the event is pretty much self-explanatory).

Oh, and if you think this stunt is wild, you should see what happened when another participant tried to use his 488 Pista on the kind of terrain that requires the future Ferrari SUV.

Speaking of the Pista, we'll remind you that those who had the money for one but didn't manage to make it to the list now get some sort of second chance.

We're referring to the Ferrari F8 Tributo, which debuted earlier today. Essentially a comprehensive facelift for the 488 GTB, this sees the "standard" model borrowing various Pista bits and pieces, from the 720 horsepower engine to aero elements.


 

When your co-driver is confused on which way to go... and you end up going against traffic. . . 🎬@gregb.23 #488PistaPiloti #PistaPiloti #488Pista #Ferrari #FerrariCavalcade #FerrariCavalcadeInternational #DrivingFerrari #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Feb 24, 2019 at 2:44am PST

ferrari 488 pista Ferrari ferrari 488 drifting donuts
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
FERRARI models:
FERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeAll FERRARI models  
 
 