Ferrari 488 Pista Does Donuts, Driver Gets "Confused"

Have you ever tried to make a left turn in a Ferrari 488 Pista? This might prove to be a difficult maneuver, so you should either take care or be prepared for a bit of a roller coaster ride. And while any decent driver can handle the first, we've brought along an example of the second.
The Maranello machine we have here attempts to exit onto the main road, but it seems the driver and the aficionado riding shotgun aren't quite sure which way to go.
In fact, here's the gear head behind the wheel explaining the situation: "When your co-driver is confused on which way to go... and you end up going against traffic..."
This shenanigan doesn't come as a surprise, at least not if we take into account the fact that the one that brought us this adventure is a car collector known as powerslide lover.
As for the toy turning its rear tires into clouds of smoke, this is the Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari. The uber-limited edition is only destined to those engaged in Maranello's customer racing program.
And the adventure sitting before you took place in the United Arab Emirates, as part of this year's edition of the Ferrari Cavalcade (the name of the event is pretty much self-explanatory).
Oh, and if you think this stunt is wild, you should see what happened when another participant tried to use his 488 Pista on the kind of terrain that requires the future Ferrari SUV.
Speaking of the Pista, we'll remind you that those who had the money for one but didn't manage to make it to the list now get some sort of second chance.
We're referring to the Ferrari F8 Tributo, which debuted earlier today. Essentially a comprehensive facelift for the 488 GTB, this sees the "standard" model borrowing various Pista bits and pieces, from the 720 horsepower engine to aero elements.
