Ferrari 488 Pista Drifting Is a Quick Driving Lesson

Is the Ferrari 488 Pista an intimidating machine? Well, with 720 horsepower on tap and the kind of tail-happy character you can expect from the Prancing Horse, this mid-engined machine can turn into a pen that writes things down in rubber, provided that the one behind the wheel does the right thing.

5 photos



The shenanigan took place on a proper course, with the Dubai Autodrome hosting the adventure. It was all part of a road rally called Ferrari Cavalcade, whose name is pretty much self-explanatory.



As for the aficionado behind the wheel, we're talking about a collector nicknamed powerslide lover, whose adventures we



Thanks to the brief piece of Instagram footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the Fezza sliding its way through a pair of corners. The first slide takes place at relatively high rpm (this is probably second gear) and you can easily see just how playful the machine is thanks to the steering wheel movements.



As for the second twist, this seems to be handled at lower revs, probably in third gear, with the slip angle being less serious. Nevertheless, the spectacle is guaranteed and we have to mention that the aural part of the moment is just as important as the visual one, so you'd better turn up the volume before you reach for that "play" button.



Keep in mind that the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 of the Ferrari 488 Pista delivers different levels of boost according to the gear ration the car is in and the driver needs to take this into account when doing the dance.



Showing @teamgalag the perfect racing line at the @dubaiautodrome . . 🎬@teamgalag #488PistaPiloti #PistaPiloti #488Pista #Ferrari #FerrariCavalcade #FerrariCavalcadeInternational #DrivingFerrari #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Feb 22, 2019 at 5:55am PST And we are now here to show you an example of how a 488 Pista should be manhandled. This is a drifting adventure that involves the Piloti Ferrari edition of the supercar - technically identical to the standard Pista, if we might call the latter so, the first is only destined for those involved in the Ferrari customer racing program.The shenanigan took place on a proper course, with the Dubai Autodrome hosting the adventure. It was all part of a road rally called Ferrari Cavalcade, whose name is pretty much self-explanatory.As for the aficionado behind the wheel, we're talking about a collector nicknamed powerslide lover, whose adventures we share on a regular basis.Thanks to the brief piece of Instagram footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the Fezza sliding its way through a pair of corners. The first slide takes place at relatively high rpm (this is probably second gear) and you can easily see just how playful the machine is thanks to the steering wheel movements.As for the second twist, this seems to be handled at lower revs, probably in third gear, with the slip angle being less serious. Nevertheless, the spectacle is guaranteed and we have to mention that the aural part of the moment is just as important as the visual one, so you'd better turn up the volume before you reach for that "play" button.Keep in mind that the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 of the Ferrari 488 Pista delivers different levels of boost according to the gear ration the car is in and the driver needs to take this into account when doing the dance.