2020 Porsche 911 Hits Ski Slope with Macan, Goes Drifting

Porsche is a master of keeping the audience engaged and with the white season still upon us, the German automotive producer has decided to take full advantage of this. As such, a 2020 Neunelfer, along with a Macan got together for a bit of unconventional snow play.
The 992 and the crossover took to a ski slope, climbing and drifting along the way, with the company having just released a piece of footage that portrays the adventure.

Now, this adventure doesn't come as a surprise. You see, since more and more vloggers hit ski slopes in their sportscars these days, Zuffenhausen decided to make the thing official.

After all, the company is preparing for the real-world landing of the Neunelfer - customer deliveries for the eight-generation 911 are set to kick off this summer.

Meanwhile, we are less than a month away from this year's edition of the Geneva Motor Show. And while Porsche is set to deliver a world premiere at the Swiss venue, the automaker hasn't delivered any details on the matter.

And it's worth noting there are plenty of candidates for the role. For instance, Porsche could deliver the Turbo S E-Hybrid incarnation of the Cayenne, or the production version of the Taycan electron juice sipper.

Then we have the sportscar proposals and there are at least two such machines that should debut soon. The first is the 911 Speedster, which will be the road-going swansong of the 991.2 generation.

Then there's the road-going version of the 718 Cayman GT4 (you know, the 911-engined special edition of the mid-engined toy), with the racecar having been introduced earlier this year. Oh, and let's not forget the 718 Boxster Spyder.

Keep in mind there are also other Porsches that should land within the next twelve months or so, such as the 992 911 Turbo and 911 GT3, with the rumor mill talking about a potential Cabriolet version for the latter.

