Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Drifting on Snowy Mountain Road Is Lit

The Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota was built with the stopwatch in mind, which is why the Italian exotic still holds the Nurburgring production car lap record. But what do you do when the Green Hell is closed for the white season? Well, for one thing, you can embrace the snow and go drifting in the mountains.
At least this is what the driver of the Aventador SVJ we have here did. The aficionado took the mid-engined beast to the Giau Pass (think: the Dolomites), where the white stuff currently dominates the scenery.
Having put the electronic nannies to sleep, the gear head drifted the hell out of the 770 horsepower machine, as he always does - this is car fan nicknamed Powerslide Lover and the man likes to stay true to his name.
Now, with the Aventador being a wide monster and the road having been made even narrower due to the snow, there wasn't all that much space for the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy to do this thing.
Even so, the Ragin Bull delivers decent slip angles, so the spectacle is guaranteed. Then there's the aural side of the shenanigan.
Since the Lambo is animated by one of the last naturally aspirated motors in the supercar realm, the voice of the 6.5-liter V12 takes over the said pass, so we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button below.
Now, the said aficionado delivered a brief message along with the piece of footage documenting the sideways run: Another snow bull let loose on Passo Giau.
If you ask us, the man is referring to another Lamborghini he recently invited to dance in the Dolomites, namely the Huracan Performante. And here's the video of the drifting adventure, just in case you missed it, while this clip shows a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution playing the same tail-out game.
