Porsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The Mountains, Brutality Follows

Nowadays, the Porsche 911 has become a synonym for supercar practicality, but let's take a bit of time to remember where it all started. It was 1975 when Zuffenhausen came up with the original Turbo, namely the 930.
And while the machine was extremely engaging to drive, it also put quite a burden on the driver. For one thing, the mix between the rear-engined layout and the relatively short wheelbase meant snap oversteer could easily show up.
Then there was the turbo lag - whether we're talking about the original 260 hp flat-six, or the 300 hp unit that was fitted later on, the lag was there.
Well, it seems that the driver of the 930 Turbo is immune to these matters. And that's because the man drifts the hell out of the Neunelfer on a mountainous road.
And the Zuffenhausen machine delivers delicious slip angles. Of course, the camera work is also a key ingredient here, with the video making the most out of the Porsche 911's dance.
Wondering what's behind the lever the driver works on his sideways journey? As die-hard Neunelfer fans are aware, that's a four-speed gearbox.
Speaking of the Porsche 911, 2019 is a set to become a brilliant year for the rear-engined toy. With the 992 Carrera S and Carrera 4S having landed last year, the start of 2019 saw Porsche introducing their Cabriolet incarnations.
And, earlier this week, Zuffenhausen also dropped the Carrera Aerokit, namely a fixed rear wing that can easily be labeled as an (opinion) splitter.
We should also get to meet the base Carrera S, which will obviously come in both Coupe and Cabriolet form.
Then again, we're even more thrilled to mention the models that could land in the final part of the year. And those would be the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 Turbo (check out the tales behind the links for spy material).
