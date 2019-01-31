autoevolution

Porsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The Mountains, Brutality Follows

31 Jan 2019, 16:09 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Nowadays, the Porsche 911 has become a synonym for supercar practicality, but let's take a bit of time to remember where it all started. It was 1975 when Zuffenhausen came up with the original Turbo, namely the 930.
6 photos
Porsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The MountainsPorsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The MountainsPorsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The MountainsPorsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The MountainsPorsche 911 Turbo (930) Goes Drifting in The Mountains
And while the machine was extremely engaging to drive, it also put quite a burden on the driver. For one thing, the mix between the rear-engined layout and the relatively short wheelbase meant snap oversteer could easily show up.

Then there was the turbo lag - whether we're talking about the original 260 hp flat-six, or the 300 hp unit that was fitted later on, the lag was there.

Well, it seems that the driver of the 930 Turbo is immune to these matters. And that's because the man drifts the hell out of the Neunelfer on a mountainous road.

And the Zuffenhausen machine delivers delicious slip angles. Of course, the camera work is also a key ingredient here, with the video making the most out of the Porsche 911's dance.

Wondering what's behind the lever the driver works on his sideways journey? As die-hard Neunelfer fans are aware, that's a four-speed gearbox.

Speaking of the Porsche 911, 2019 is a set to become a brilliant year for the rear-engined toy. With the 992 Carrera S and Carrera 4S having landed last year, the start of 2019 saw Porsche introducing their Cabriolet incarnations.

And, earlier this week, Zuffenhausen also dropped the Carrera Aerokit, namely a fixed rear wing that can easily be labeled as an (opinion) splitter.

We should also get to meet the base Carrera S, which will obviously come in both Coupe and Cabriolet form.

Then again, we're even more thrilled to mention the models that could land in the final part of the year. And those would be the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 Turbo (check out the tales behind the links for spy material).


 

The Widowmaker: How to use a classic Porsche 911 (930) Turbo properly! 😎🤘🏻 : Huge Thanks to @kidstonmotorcars for sending in this awesome Video! 🙏🏻 : ›› If you want to share your content with the 911 LND Community too, send it in: office@911lnd.com

A post shared by ›› 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐞 ‹‹ (@911legendsneverdie) on Jan 30, 2019 at 6:36am PST

Porsche 911 Turbo Porsche 911 Porsche drifting
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 