Lamborghini Huracan Performante vs. Mercedes-AMG G63 Drift Battle Is Lit

With powersliding having gained more traction than ever these days, drift battles come in all shapes and sizes. Well, the one that brought us here fully deserves the unexpected tag, since it involves a pair of all-wheel-drive machines that might've never been brought together before, at least not for such a purpose. We're talking about the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and the Mercedes-AMG G63.
The go-fast toys were brought together on a mountain road covered in snow and ice and so it's understandable that this fight is far from the drift battles we get to see in competitions.
In other words, the two cars danced separately instead of following each other closely. Even so, you don't need to be a drifting competition judge to tell which one is better at the sideways stuff.
The hostilities took place in the Dolomites' Giau Pass and with all the snow on the side of the road, the "course" was rather tight, so the tail-out maneuvers took place at relatively low speeds.
However, the winner of this brawl is clear, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.
For one thing, the German automaker might have made the new G Wagon considerably lighter and improved the steering feedback, but the behemoth still struggles when asked to change direction.
Speaking of which, the uber-low grip means that the front tires of the 640 horsepower Sant'Agata Bolognese machine have a hard time finding traction at times, so the driver has to wait before hitting the gas and sending the supercar sideways.
P.S.: The shenanigan we have here somehow remind us of the time when a Porsche 911 challenged a Jeep Wrangler to an autocross session. The adventure took place in a snow-covered parking lot and brought plenty of thrills from start to finish.
