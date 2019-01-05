Drifting a Lamborghini Urus Looks Easy, Driver Won't Stop Sliding

The Lamborghini Urus and a snowy road seem like a match made in heaven and that's because... they are. And, to illustrate this, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the high-riding Bull doing its thing on a white mountainous road.
Giau Pass of the Dolomites is the area that saw the 650 horsepower SUV being put to work. And, as you'll notice in the clip below, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine is pretty good at the sideways stuff.
Then again, the one behind the wheel knows his way around the slip angle game. And that's because we're talking about an aficionado nicknamed powerslide lover.
As for the tech side of the two-ton Lambo, the Urus' all-paw hardware consists of a Torsen self-locking central diff - the standard torque split sits at 40:60 (front:rear), while the front axle can receive up to 78 percent of the torque and the rear can go all the way to 80 percent. Then there's the rear diff, which features active torque vectoring
"What about the electronic nannies and the driving modes?" we hear you asking. Well, the paragraph below shows how the Raging Bull puts it.
"[Torque vectoring means] yaw motion is controlled, avoiding understeer into corners and tire slip during acceleration. In the driving modes STRADA, TERRA (off-road) and NEVE (snow) torque vectoring reduces understeer for safe and simple driving. In SPORT and CORSA torque vectoring allows the Urus to become more agile with a greater oversteer character: interaction between the four-wheel drive system and ESC manages oversteer to enable a precise and fun drive,"
Given the uber-low grip, the driver doesn't even have to step on the gas too hard and yet you'll get to enjoy the aural charms of the machine's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Even so, we're asking you not to use this as an example and keep the hooning for the racetrack.
