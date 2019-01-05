autoevolution

Drifting a Lamborghini Urus Looks Easy, Driver Won't Stop Sliding

5 Jan 2019, 11:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Lamborghini Urus and a snowy road seem like a match made in heaven and that's because... they are. And, to illustrate this, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the high-riding Bull doing its thing on a white mountainous road.
5 photos
Drifting a Lamborghini Urus Looks EasyDrifting a Lamborghini Urus Looks EasyDrifting a Lamborghini Urus Looks EasyDrifting a Lamborghini Urus Looks Easy
Giau Pass of the Dolomites is the area that saw the 650 horsepower SUV being put to work. And, as you'll notice in the clip below, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine is pretty good at the sideways stuff.

Then again, the one behind the wheel knows his way around the slip angle game. And that's because we're talking about an aficionado nicknamed powerslide lover.

As for the tech side of the two-ton Lambo, the Urus' all-paw hardware consists of a Torsen self-locking central diff - the standard torque split sits at 40:60 (front:rear), while the front axle can receive up to 78 percent of the torque and the rear can go all the way to 80 percent. Then there's the rear diff, which features active torque vectoring

"What about the electronic nannies and the driving modes?" we hear you asking. Well, the paragraph below shows how the Raging Bull puts it.

"[Torque vectoring means] yaw motion is controlled, avoiding understeer into corners and tire slip during acceleration. In the driving modes STRADA, TERRA (off-road) and NEVE (snow) torque vectoring reduces understeer for safe and simple driving. In SPORT and CORSA torque vectoring allows the Urus to become more agile with a greater oversteer character: interaction between the four-wheel drive system and ESC manages oversteer to enable a precise and fun drive,"

Given the uber-low grip, the driver doesn't even have to step on the gas too hard and yet you'll get to enjoy the aural charms of the machine's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Even so, we're asking you not to use this as an example and keep the hooning for the racetrack.


 

Also the bigger bull seems at home drifting on a mountain pass. 📽 @davmada #Lamborghini #Urus #car #cars #supercar #instacar #instacars #exotic #exoticcars #exoticcar #autogespot #amazingcars247 #supercarlifestyle #blacklist #auto #automotive #carporn #gtspirit #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Jan 2, 2019 at 9:55am PST

Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini drifting SUV
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Car Brands – Who Owns WhatCar Brands – Who Owns What
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Cars with the Most Cargo Capacity You Can Buy in the United States The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra CorseLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra Corse ExoticLAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 