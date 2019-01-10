Mitsubishi Lancer Evo Drifting on Snowy Mountain Road Doesn't Even Try

autoevolution

As die-hard aficionados are well aware, the Mitsubishi Evo is now a thing of the past. Sure, there are plans for bringing back the Evolution name, but we're more likely to get a crossover than anything else, so we might as well forget the whole rallying ambitions. Nevertheless, we can always turn to the late Lancer Evolution for sideways fun and this is precisely what brought us here.
You see, the Evo VII sitting before us was born somewhere in between 2001 and 2003 and while the go-fast segment has evolved furiously meanwhile, this thing can keep up with the latest performance models when it comes to drifting shenanigans.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the rally-bred toy delivering respectable slip angles on a snowy mountain road.

The Giau Pass in the Dolomites is the area used as a background, with the white roads meaning the Evo feels at home. In fact, the best part of all the sliding is that it looks effortless.

And the aficionado behind the wheel, who is known online as powerslidelover, took a bit of time to talk about the experience: "I love the Evo because she can still beat all the others on a snowy mountain pass, lightweight, easy to control, she was designed to do this all day long,"

Now, you might not trust us (or the driver, for that matter) in terms of the comparison between the Evo VII and contemporary supercars. Well, we need to remind you that the gearhead has used the same stretch of road to pull similar stunts behind the wheel of much more expensive machines.

In fact, here's a drift battle (the terms is admittedly loose here) that saw a Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder and the new Mercedes-AMG G63 drifting in the same place.

 

I love the #Evo because she can still beat all the others on a snowy mountain pass, lightweight, easy to control, she was designed to do this all day long. . . #Mitsubishi #LancerEvolution #EvoVIIRSII #Evo7RS #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Jan 9, 2019 at 11:05am PST

Evo Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Mitsubishi drifting hooning
