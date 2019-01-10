Mitsubishi Lancer Evo Drifting on Snowy Mountain Road Doesn't Even Try

AMG

I love the #Evo because she can still beat all the others on a snowy mountain pass, lightweight, easy to control, she was designed to do this all day long. . . #Mitsubishi #LancerEvolution #EvoVIIRSII #Evo7RS #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

