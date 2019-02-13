Live-Action Drifting and Car Stunts Coming to Goodwood’s The Arena in 2019

By making changes to the physical layout of the venue, the organizers are planning to make room for a live-action spot, titled simply The Arena.Located in the area known as the Cathedral Paddock, The Arena will be the place to be if you’re into drifting, stunts and other spectacular tricks performed with cars and motorcycles. This is the first time Goodwood will be allowing drivers do any of these things in an organized fashion.For the moment, the show’s hosts did not say who and what people attending the show will be seeing in the Arena, but promise the place will host “some of the biggest stars and daredevils” the world has to offer.Alongside this new attraction, the Goodwood Festival of Speed will continue to show the latest advancements in technology in the Future Lab area.“We hope with Future Lab, and the relocation of the paddocks to make way for the new live-action arena, there really is something to represent every area of motorsport and technology,” said in a statement Charles Gordon-Lennox, the main figure behind the festival.“There is something to appeal to all, from the youngest in the family to the most hardcore motorsport fan.”The 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place on the first weekend of July. The theme for this year is Speed Kings – Motorsport’s Record Breakers, as the whole show will try to be a tribute to the people, machines and companies that over the years have made a mark on motorsports.The Goodwood show has been around since 1993 and has grown into a major motorsport and classic car event in Europe. The most recent attendance figures show 150,000 visitors each year.