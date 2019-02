"But didn't you feature a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota doing the tail-out dance through a mountain pass just yesterday?" we hear you asking. Well, we did and, as you've suspected, this is the same car.Having gotten bored of sliding supercars (and Mitsubishi Lancer Evos ) through the Giau Pass in the Dolomites, the gear head behind the wheel decided to take things to the next level.As such, a skier who knows a thing or two about playing in low grip situations was strapped to the 770 horsepower machine. And you don't have to be trained in the art of snow travel to figure out what happened next.Now, certain social media surfers have mentioned this video is an attempt to one-up a similar stunt that recently showed up on Instagram.While this adventure comes from an aficionado known as Powerslide Lover, the initial stunt was delivered by a supercar hooner who likes to call himself POG.So, what did POG do in terms of winter sports? Well, the man used his most recent aquisiting, namely a Lamborghini Huracan Performante, to tow somebody riding on a snowboard.Now, we've added Instagram posts showcasing both shenanigans below - we're asking you to check these out and decided who played the Sant'Agata Bolognese winter sports game better.P.S.: Such stunts are obviously dangerous, for the skier/snowboarder, the driver and even any potential spectators. So perhaps its best not to try this at home, even if you've got some serious gear to play with.