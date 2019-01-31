autoevolution

Cappuccino Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Rendered as Classy Spec

With more and more owners of the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota taking delivery of their beasts, we have plenty of opportunities to talk about the V12 madness. For instance, some of these aficionados turn to the rendering world in the process of finding the perfect spec.
First Tuned Lamborghini Aventador SVJFirst Tuned Lamborghini Aventador SVJFirst Tuned Lamborghini Aventador SVJFirst Tuned Lamborghini Aventador SVJFirst Tuned Lamborghini Aventador SVJFirst Tuned Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
And we've brought along just such a render, which portrays such a configuration. In our book, this is one of those classy specs that stand out, even though such a feat doesn't come easy in the Sant'Agata Bolognese realm.

The image of the 770 horsepower toy, which can be found in the social media post at the bottom of the page, comes from Nicolas Proulx, a digital artist whose work we've featured on multiple occasions.

Speaking of specs for the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, we've been keeping an eye on the special ever since it set wheel in the real world. As such, we've brought you plenty of configurations.

And these can be split into two main categories, mostly based on their main colors. Basically, we have shades that scream and those that don't. Of course, since the SVJ comes with such an extrovert design, it's not like dressing it up in a color that's tame will make the thing discreet.

Returning to the said categories, we'll mention some of the hues that belong to the go-wild side. Our favorite would have to be Viola Parsifae. However, the example dressed in Giallo Tenerife isn't exactly the kind you can ignore, either.

Moving to the colors that are less extrovert, we have to mention Grigio Telesto, as this might just be the one we'd choose for our idea spec. Of course, other gear heads might want to go with the mate spec and have their Lambo dressed in Grigio Titans, even though nothing seems more restrained than Nero Aldebaran.


 

SVJ 😍💙💛 Bet you’ve never seen this spec before!😜 | Thoughts? 🤔

A post shared by Nicolas Proulx (@fmpnick) on Jan 29, 2019 at 7:00pm PST

