Verde Alceo Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is Pure Eye Candy

Depending on the shade covering it, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ can either stand out or... stand out. On a more serious note, there are obviously colors that make the V12 beast scream louder than others. And you don't need to be a specialist to figure out the label for the hue that sits before us.
The striking shade of green covering this example of the 770 horsepower toy, which is obviously enough to make many aficionados weak in the knees, is called Verde Alceo.
And while certain Superveloce Jota configurations out there mix striking colors with tame finishes for the wheels, this isn't one of them - the bronze finish and the design of the wheels are enough to draw attention on their own.
As you can notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine was photographed under the sun, with this allowing the full glow of the Verde Alceo to be observed.
Now, if this kind of supercar spec happens to float your boat, we'll remind you of some other bewildering Lamborghini Aventador SVJs we featured in the past.
For instance, there was the Viola Parsifae example that caught our attention earlier this week. And this also serves as an example for the restrained wheel spec we mentioned above.
Another Lambo of the sort is the Oro Bacchus SVJ that showed up in the real world, which you can find here.
Of course, as we mentioned in the intro, there are also less extrovert finishes for the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota. And we'd list this Nero Aldebaran unit, since it's an example as good as any.
As for shades such as Grigio Telesto or Grigio Titans, we're not really sure how to label these and yet we're inviting you the feast your eyes on them.
