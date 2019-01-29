Lamborghini Huracan Evo Shooting Brake Rendered, Looks Bewitching

Soon after Lamborghini released the Huracan Evo, the Internet replied with plenty of renderings portraying the newcomer in various forms. Well, we are now back in the digital game and we've brought along a pixel play that shows the facelifted Huracan as a shooting brake.

3 photos



In our book, this Lamborghini Huracan Shooting Brake looks stunning, but there's one obvious problem regarding this machine and it's not the kind one can ignore. Since the engine of the beast is in the middle, the new body style doesn't make all that much sense.



Nevertheless, there's more to this idea than meets the eye. That's because fans have been begging Lamborghini to bring back its front-engined Grand Tourers for too long.



And the lack of more shooting brakes is a shame. You see, these machines offer an alternative to SUVs and with the disconnected driving experience the latter genre offers, we can only dream of more mixes that involve practicality and high velocity. The V10 monster has maintained its launch color, namely Arancio Xanto, with the extra body panels allowing us to take an even better look at the stunning shade - pixel tip to Car Lifestyle for this image.In our book, this Lamborghini Huracan Shooting Brake looks stunning, but there's one obvious problem regarding this machine and it's not the kind one can ignore. Since the engine of the beast is in the middle, the new body style doesn't make all that much sense.Nevertheless, there's more to this idea than meets the eye. That's because fans have been begging Lamborghini to bring back its front-engined Grand Tourers for too long.Alas, the introduction of the Urus means such dreams might still be far away - just like themeant Sant'Agata Bolognese never brought the stunning Estoque four-door coupe into showrooms, the range might not be large enough to accommodate another practical model right now.Then again, it would be awesome to see the Raging Bull introducing a competitor for the Ferrari GTC4Lusso. Of course, once the upcoming Maranello SUV lands, we're not expecting the Prancing Horse to come up with a replacement for the said model. So aficionados who adore Ferrari S/Bs will be limited to the GTC4Lusso and its FF predecessor as used vehicles.And the lack of more shooting brakes is a shame. You see, these machines offer an alternative to SUVs and with the disconnected driving experience the latter genre offers, we can only dream of more mixes that involve practicality and high velocity.