Rolls-Royce Cullinan Gets Widebody Conversion In Brutal Rendering

Check out any Rolls-Royce and you'll be treated with a massive silhouette and a generous ground clearance. After all, luxury doesn't mean anything if you can't get too far. In spite of this, Goodwood's first SUV, namely the Cullinan, split opinions among aficionados.
Of course, things can be taken even further and this is where the aftermarket side of the industry steps in. And while not too many kits have been developed so far, we've brought along a rendering that portrays a seriously modded Cullinan.

The Roller has been given a widebody conversion, with this now being almost glued to the road, among others.

Yasid Oozeear is the pixel wielder behind this render. And the digital artist, whose work we've showcased on multiple occasions, decided to deliver a short message along with the images of the machine.

"An easier Rolls-Royce Cullinan to digest. For some, I guess. Or not. I actually like the stock Cullinan a lot," the artist stated.

Returning to his work, here's one of his most controversial work. We're talking about a series of renderings portraying a wrecked McLaren Senna and a totaled Bugatti Divo sharing a hypercar junkyard.

Not even icons are safe from the artist's hand, as this Lamborghini Miura shows, with the thing having been given the rat rod treatment (purists might want to look away from this point of the story on).

Now, some of you might label such pixel works as too much, but you should know such machines also exist in the real world nowadays. For instance, here's a Lamborghini Espada that has been turned into a rat rod.

The conversion was handled by a French shop and we have to mention the Raging Bull wasn't the label's first effort of the kind, with others involve multiple air-cooled Porsche Neunelfers, for instance.


 

