autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2020 Porsche 911 Safari Rendered as the Offroad Sportscar Porsche Needs to Build

27 Jan 2019, 16:41 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
To an untrained eye, the image we have here might just seem like a rendering done for the fun of it, as, for instance, it has been the case with the Ferrari F40 LM Breadvan we showed you earlier today. However, there's more to this 992 Porsche 911 Safari than meets the eye.
4 photos
2020 Porsche 911s Land at Los Angeles Airport2020 Porsche 911s Land at Los Angeles Airport2020 Porsche 911s Land at Los Angeles Airport
The digital art label behind this render portrayed the 2020 Neunelfer riding high and using the kind of flaps that would keep gravel from ruining the bodywork, while adding LED lights that manage to bring a retro aroma.

Then there's the color, which might just have something to do with the Pink Pig, a theme Porsche itself and aftermarket developers have rediscovered over the past few years.

Returning to the generous ground clearance and the beefy tires, we'll remind you the Porsche pedigree does include the idea of a lifted sportscar.

For instance, back in 1984, Zuffenhausen built the 953, a 911 4x4, if you will, which was designed for the Paris-Dakar Rally, albeit without achieving success. This was succeeded by the 959, which also took part in the said terrain-taming competition, managing to finish first, second and sixth for the 1986 edition of the event.

Nowadays, you can commission lifted Neunelfers from various third-party developers, with some of these being more Internet-famous than others.

Rumors of Porsche adding a Safari derivative of the 911 to the twenty-plus model range having been floating around for years now, but the German carmaker hasn't dropped any hints on production plans.

Nevertheless, the carmaker is no stranger to the concept of a lifted machine, as the Taycan Cross Turismo, which has received the production green light, comes to confirm.

And we have to admit we'd love to see the Porsche 911 officially becoming a jportscar (jacked-up sportscar). Meanwhile, you boys and girls can check out the link for more efforts of the kind.


 

| 992 Safari Rally | - I am glad to announce that in the next few weeks I'll be posting new specs for the Porsche 992. Stay Tuned! #thesap #porsche #992 #959 #911safari #911 #safari #dakar #porschefordays #vintage #cardesign #design #carvintage #carlivery #createexploretakeover #HeaterCentral #illgrammers #fatalframes #moodygrams #visualsgang #petrolicious #carporn #drivetastefully #carphotography

A post shared by || THESAP . Design || (@thesap._) on Jan 22, 2019 at 2:59am PST

2020 porsche 911 Porsche 911 Porsche rendering cool
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 