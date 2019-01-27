2020 Porsche 911 Safari Rendered as the Offroad Sportscar Porsche Needs to Build

To an untrained eye, the image we have here might just seem like a rendering done for the fun of it, as, for instance, it has been the case with the Ferrari F40 LM Breadvan we showed you earlier today. However, there's more to this 992 Porsche 911 Safari than meets the eye.
The digital art label behind this render portrayed the 2020 Neunelfer riding high and using the kind of flaps that would keep gravel from ruining the bodywork, while adding LED lights that manage to bring a retro aroma.
Then there's the color, which might just have something to do with the Pink Pig, a theme Porsche itself and aftermarket developers have rediscovered over the past few years.
Returning to the generous ground clearance and the beefy tires, we'll remind you the Porsche pedigree does include the idea of a lifted sportscar.
For instance, back in 1984, Zuffenhausen built the 953, a 911 4x4, if you will, which was designed for the Paris-Dakar Rally, albeit without achieving success. This was succeeded by the 959, which also took part in the said terrain-taming competition, managing to finish first, second and sixth for the 1986 edition of the event.
Nowadays, you can commission lifted Neunelfers from various third-party developers, with some of these being more Internet-famous than others.
Rumors of Porsche adding a Safari derivative of the 911 to the twenty-plus model range having been floating around for years now, but the German carmaker hasn't dropped any hints on production plans.
Nevertheless, the carmaker is no stranger to the concept of a lifted machine, as the Taycan Cross Turismo, which has received the production green light, comes to confirm.
And we have to admit we'd love to see the Porsche 911 officially becoming a jportscar (jacked-up sportscar). Meanwhile, you boys and girls can check out the link for more efforts of the kind.
