2020 Porsche 911s Land at LAX, Expedited Production and Delivery Costs $25,000

When adorning your garage with a new toy, there's always the question of whether you should go for one that's already on the dealer lot or wait for months until the configuration of your dreams is built and shipped to your local dealer. Well, Porsche offers a way bend time and it's called Expedited Production and Delivery.
We hadn't learned about this option until earlier today, when we came across a piece of footage showcasing 2020 Porsche 911s being unloaded from a plane at the Los Angeles International Airport - you can find the clip below, with this showcasing multiple 992 configurations.
Now, these 911s are Porsche-owned cars, which have been sent over from Germany for dealer presentations. However, the Porscha dealer that reposted the clip, namely Autohaus Marcus, (this was originally uploaded by an aviation spotting account) used the video to promote the said option.
With no info on Expedited Production or Expedited Production and Delivery appearing to show up online, we asked for more details on the matter. And another Instagrammer (dhard7), who seems to work for a Porsche dealer, explained that the first would set you back $10,000, while the latter will add an extra $15,000.
It seems that Expedited Production simply determines the German automotive producer to bring your car closer to the front of the line, while Expedited Delivery means the vehicle doesn't cross the Atlantic to the US by ship, coming by air instead.
Now, these financial details might seem spicy to those outside the Porschephile realm. However, if you know a thing or two about Zuffenhausen machines, your perception will change.
For instance, there are customers out there who pay the kind of money you'd spend on a base 911 Carrera for a paint job. We are, of course, talking about the $95,000 Chromaflair job and we've already showcased three examples to date, namely Python Green, Explosive Gold and Urban Bamboo.
