autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Mercedes Hands Porsche Employees Free Museum Tickets

22 Jan 2019, 15:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
This month, the Porsche museum in Stuttgart is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and there’ll probably be lots to see on the premises of the 5,600 square meters building. There’s a good chance though Porsche employees will be all the way across town, visiting Mercedes’ most prized possessions.
14 photos
Jerry Seinfeld's classic Porsches1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 IROC RSR1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 IROC RSR1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 IROC RSR1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 IROC RSR1958 Porsche 356 Speedster1958 Porsche 356 Speedster1958 Porsche 356 Speedster1958 Porsche 356 Speedster1955 Porsche 550 Spyder1955 Porsche 550 Spyder1955 Porsche 550 Spyder1955 Porsche 550 Spyder
As a birthday gift for their rival’s museum, Mercedes announced on Tuesday it is offering free admission to all Porsche employees for ten days, from January 31 to February 10, but in its own museum, not Porsche’s.

To sweeten the deal, Mercedes released a photoshopped image showing a Porsche 550 Spyder leading a procession of an army of Silver Arrows on the floor of its museum. That top spot is usually occupied by a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, a model the Spyder raced against in 1955 during the Mille Miglia race.

“We send our sincere congratulations to the Porsche Museum and hope our museum ally continues to be as successful as it has been to date,” said Christian Boucke, head of Mercedes-Benz Classic.

“With the Porsche Museum and Mercedes-Benz Museum, Stuttgart boasts no less than two internationally acclaimed automotive museums. One of the vital reasons many visitors from around the globe come to our city to visit both institutions.”

For people living or visiting Stuttgart seeing the two companies working closely together is not something new. The two do business in the same city, after all, and as the good neighbors they are, have collaborated in more than one fields over the years.

As far as museums go, the two are so closely tied together that people who visit one get a 25 percent discount when visiting the other, provided they show the corresponding admission ticket of the other museum.

Of course, the ties between the two go way back to the early decades of the last century. Back in 1923, for instance, Ferdinand Porsche helped the three-pointed star brand develop the Kompressor technology.
Porsche Mercedes-Benz museum mercedes-benz museum porsche 550 spyder mercedes-benz 300 slr pic of the day
press release
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Latest car models:
SUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactKIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVAll car models  
 
 