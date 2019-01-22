Mercedes Hands Porsche Employees Free Museum Tickets

This month, the Porsche museum in Stuttgart is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and there’ll probably be lots to see on the premises of the 5,600 square meters building. There’s a good chance though Porsche employees will be all the way across town, visiting Mercedes’ most prized possessions.

14 photos



To sweeten the deal, Mercedes released a photoshopped image showing a Porsche 550 Spyder leading a procession of an army of Silver Arrows on the floor of its museum. That top spot is usually occupied by a



“We send our sincere congratulations to the Porsche Museum and hope our museum ally continues to be as successful as it has been to date,” said Christian Boucke, head of Mercedes-Benz Classic.



“With the Porsche Museum and Mercedes-Benz Museum, Stuttgart boasts no less than two internationally acclaimed automotive museums. One of the vital reasons many visitors from around the globe come to our city to visit both institutions.”



For people living or visiting Stuttgart seeing the two companies working closely together is not something new. The two do business in the same city, after all, and as the good neighbors they are, have collaborated in more than one fields over the years.



As far as museums go, the two are so closely tied together that people who visit one get a 25 percent discount when visiting the other, provided they show the corresponding admission ticket of the other museum.



Of course, the ties between the two go way back to the early decades of the last century. Back in 1923, for instance, Ferdinand Porsche helped the three-pointed star brand develop the Kompressor technology. As a birthday gift for their rival’s museum, Mercedes announced on Tuesday it is offering free admission to all Porsche employees for ten days, from January 31 to February 10, but in its own museum, not Porsche’s.To sweeten the deal, Mercedes released a photoshopped image showing a Porsche 550 Spyder leading a procession of an army of Silver Arrows on the floor of its museum. That top spot is usually occupied by a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, a model the Spyder raced against in 1955 during the Mille Miglia race.“We send our sincere congratulations to the Porsche Museum and hope our museum ally continues to be as successful as it has been to date,” said Christian Boucke, head of Mercedes-Benz Classic.“With the Porsche Museum and Mercedes-Benz Museum, Stuttgart boasts no less than two internationally acclaimed automotive museums. One of the vital reasons many visitors from around the globe come to our city to visit both institutions.”For people living or visiting Stuttgart seeing the two companies working closely together is not something new. The two do business in the same city, after all, and as the good neighbors they are, have collaborated in more than one fields over the years.As far as museums go, the two are so closely tied together that people who visit one get a 25 percent discount when visiting the other, provided they show the corresponding admission ticket of the other museum.Of course, the ties between the two go way back to the early decades of the last century. Back in 1923, for instance, Ferdinand Porsche helped the three-pointed star brand develop thetechnology.