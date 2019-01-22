autoevolution
2019 Renault Twingo Debuts With New Face, SCe 75 1-Liter Engine

Over four years after its debut, the rear-engined Renault Twingo has received a mid-life facelift. It's nothing major, but we do find the little rascal interesting again.
Even though city cars are stagnating in Europe, there are still plenty of things to like about the Twingo. With a turning circle of just 4.3 meters, it can take advantage of the smallest parking spot, plus it looks cute without a fake retro vibe.

So what about that facelift? Well, as you can see, they've updated the main grille with some chrome and added C-shaped LEDs around the headlights. The lower bumper has less black plastic and two small air scoops on the side. Très chic!

Interestingly, Renault says it has lowered the ride height by 10mm on all models, which is a nice way of saying they now have standard GT suspension. Don't worry; it's not an uncomfortable setup. Changes around the back are more difficult to spot, but they've gotten rid of the black plastic diffuser and added some chrome for a more premium look. Twingo fans may also notice how the plastic trim on the doors and wheel arches has been deleted, a decision we agree with.

As far as the interior is concerned, the dashboard has a wraparound design. Two infotainments are available, R&Go and Easy Link, both with 7-inch screens and Renault Easy Connect services which integrate Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The engine range is a slight evolution of the old one. The base unit is called SCe 75 and comprises of a 1-liter three-cylinder making 75 HP and 95 Nm (70 lb-ft) of torque. You can even order it with the EDC.

Your other option is the 0.9-liter turbo they call the TCe 95 now, even though it makes only 93 HP (yes, that's metric) and 135 Nm of torque. In short, it's the same as the old one, plus 3 HP and a GPF filter to comply with Euro 6D Temp standards.

