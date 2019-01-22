Aventurine Green 2020 Porsche 911 Looks Splendid in Traffic

Ever since we got our hands on the first images of the 2020 Porsche 911, we saw strong hints of the 993 (this was the last air-cooled generation of the Neunelfer, remember?), combined with futuristic detalis, such as the taillights. Of course, the appearance of the 992 is also influenced by the shade covering the car and we now want to focus on an example dressed in Aventurine Green Metallic.

4 photos



The sportscar was caught on camera during a media drive in Spain. As the badge on the back of the machine lets us know, this is a Carrera 4S - back in the day, AWD models used to feature wider rear hips, but this is no longer true, so we can't use the generosity of the posterior to tell C2S models apart from C4S cars.



We must also mention that the presence of those generously-sized exhaust tips means the machine is fitted with the optional sports exhaust (the standard hardware comes with four rounded tips, which are smaller).



If you happen to be a fan of the Cabriolet, we'll remind you the open-top model was released earlier this month, so it shouldn't take long until we get to bring you a real-world view of the sportscar.



Nevertheless, we're more interested in a pair of 911 derivatives that should land in the final part of the year or in the first half of 2020.



We're referring to the



However, the wild side of the rumor mill talks about a 911 GT3 Cabriolet, with the upcoming 2019 911 Speedster, the swansong for the 991.2 generation, being a hint towards this, as the thing is based on the GT3.







