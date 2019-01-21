Man’s Car Falls Through Ice, He Admits Driving There Was “Probably a Bad Idea”

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S 0-150 MPH Acceleration Test Is Savage

We're glad to be back with yet another adventure involving the 2020 Porsche 911. This time around, we're talking about a straight-line stunt, one that sees a Carrera S being put to the test. 4 photos



The Carrera S incarnation of the 992 burdens the rear axle with 450 horsepower and 530 Nm of twist (that's 391 lb-ft). The upgraded turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six of the machine works with a new, eight-speed PDK dual-clutch tranny, even though a manual option will be offered later in the year.



Speaking of which, we can't wait to check out the future eighth-generation 911 derivatives. So far, we've only received the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, along with their Cabriolet incarnations, which landed earlier this month.



And the non-S Carreras are just around the corner - perhaps the greatest question regarding the standard Carrera is its price, as we're expecting the 992 to be the first Neunelfer that kicks off at $100,000.



The rumor mill also talks about the Turbo S badge becoming the Turbo S E-Hybrid, but it's still a bit early to discuss this - keep in mind that while Zuffenhausen has confirmed the hybridization of the newcomer, no extra details were provided.



Oh, and returning to the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3, did we mention the optional manual transmission is still on the table? The new PDK will also be offered and since the tranny on the Carrera S isn't as sharp as we expected, we're curious about its GT3 spec.



