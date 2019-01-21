autoevolution
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S 0-150 MPH Acceleration Test Is Savage

21 Jan 2019
We're glad to be back with yet another adventure involving the 2020 Porsche 911. This time around, we're talking about a straight-line stunt, one that sees a Carrera S being put to the test.
To be more precise, this Neunelfer goes from standstill to 240 km/h (make that 150 mph). It's all part of a test conducted by L'argus, with the French publication also showcasing the Launch Control feature of the sportscar.

The Carrera S incarnation of the 992 burdens the rear axle with 450 horsepower and 530 Nm of twist (that's 391 lb-ft). The upgraded turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six of the machine works with a new, eight-speed PDK dual-clutch tranny, even though a manual option will be offered later in the year.

Speaking of which, we can't wait to check out the future eighth-generation 911 derivatives. So far, we've only received the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, along with their Cabriolet incarnations, which landed earlier this month.

And the non-S Carreras are just around the corner - perhaps the greatest question regarding the standard Carrera is its price, as we're expecting the 992 to be the first Neunelfer that kicks off at $100,000.

However, we've spotted plenty of 911 Turbo and 911 GT3 prototypes last year, with some of these wearing the production body. As such, we could see the supercar and the naturally aspirated special (it's still on!) debuting later this year or in the first part of 2020.

The rumor mill also talks about the Turbo S badge becoming the Turbo S E-Hybrid, but it's still a bit early to discuss this - keep in mind that while Zuffenhausen has confirmed the hybridization of the newcomer, no extra details were provided.

Oh, and returning to the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3, did we mention the optional manual transmission is still on the table? The new PDK will also be offered and since the tranny on the Carrera S isn't as sharp as we expected, we're curious about its GT3 spec.

