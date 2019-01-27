Russians Plan to Deploy Billboards in Orbit So You’ll Never Miss an Ad Again

5 FCA's Fiat Panda, Jeep Wrangler JL Get Completely Thrashed by Euro NCAP

4 Fiat 500 F Heading To New York's Museum of Modern Art

3 Fiat Drops 124 Spider From UK Lineup, No Explanation Offered

2 This Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi Pickup

1 Fiat Tipo Abarth Coming With at Least 180 HP Turbo?

More on this:

Fiat 500X Now Available With S-Design Package

After receiving a facelift for the 2019 model year, the 500X is now available with the S-Design package . Described as a special edition for whatever reason, the 500X S-Design features Myron, burnished, and black accents. 6 photos



Customers can also choose between Gelato White, Cinema Black, and Moda Grey, and regardless of color, the roof bars come in black. Tinted windows, bronze-colored side moldings, and a skid plate up front are included.



In addition to the black anodized aluminum central tunnel moldings, door panels, and eco-leather inserts, the steering wheel is wrapped in Techno leather. Two USB ports, 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster display, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, and 60/40 split for the rear seats are a few other highlights worth mentioning.



On the S-Design based on the 500X Cross, customers are treated to



When it comes down to suck-squeeze-bang-blow, Fiat offers three gasoline and three diesel options. Paired to a manual or automatic transmission, front- or all-wheel-drive, the 500X with the 1.0-liter FireFly Turbo outputs 120 horsepower. The



The MultiJet range starts with the 1.3-liter that outputs 95 horsepower. The 1.6-liter develops 120 horsepower, and the pick of the bunch is the 2.0-liter with 150 horsepower and the nine-speed automatic transmission that Jeep uses in the Renegade, Compass, and Cherokee.



Even though the ZF 9HP-based transmission had its fair share of problems in previous model years, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pushed update after update. To this effect, the TorqueFlite 948TE shouldn’t pose a problem. This transmission is also used by the first generation of Acura's TLX with the 3.5-liter V6 and Land Rover Discovery Sport. “Dedicated to young customers looking for a bold, sporty style with plenty of care of details and focus on driving comfort,” this crossover comes with a textured matte-black dashboard and copper-colored 500 badging. In order to bring out the full-LED headlights that come standard on the Cross trim level, the Alpi Green matte paint is a must-have.Customers can also choose between Gelato White, Cinema Black, and Moda Grey, and regardless of color, the roof bars come in black. Tinted windows, bronze-colored side moldings, and a skid plate up front are included.In addition to the black anodized aluminum central tunnel moldings, door panels, and eco-leather inserts, the steering wheel is wrapped in Techno leather. Two USB ports, 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster display, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, and 60/40 split for the rear seats are a few other highlights worth mentioning.On the S-Design based on the 500X Cross, customers are treated to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto by the 7.0-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system. Driving assistance includes Traffic Sign Recognition, Speed Advisor, and Lane Assist.When it comes down to suck-squeeze-bang-blow, Fiat offers three gasoline and three diesel options. Paired to a manual or automatic transmission, front- or all-wheel-drive, the 500X with the 1.0-liter FireFly Turbo outputs 120 horsepower. The 1.3 FireFly Turbo levels up to 150 horsepower while the 1.6-liter E-torq makes do with 110 horsepower.The MultiJet range starts with the 1.3-liter that outputs 95 horsepower. The 1.6-liter develops 120 horsepower, and the pick of the bunch is the 2.0-liter with 150 horsepower and the nine-speed automatic transmission that Jeep uses in the Renegade, Compass, and Cherokee.Even though the ZF 9HP-based transmission had its fair share of problems in previous model years, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pushed update after update. To this effect, the TorqueFlite 948TE shouldn’t pose a problem. This transmission is also used by the first generation of Acura's TLX with the 3.5-liter V6 and Land Rover Discovery Sport.