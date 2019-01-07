Fiat Drops 124 Spider From UK Lineup, No Explanation Offered

Also known as Type 348, the 124 Spider came out in 2015 on Mazda underpinnings. The Italian half-brother of the MX-5 Miata is made in Japan, and even though it features forced induction and Pininfarina-influenced exterior design, the two-seat roadster isn’t selling.

If it were your money, would you choose the Over in the United States, no fewer than 3,515 were sold in 2018. Europe accounted for double that, which goes to show how hard it is to sell a sports car in this day and age. The United Kingdom accounts for an extremely small proportion, giving Fiat a reason to drop the 124 Spider from the lineup. Autocar.co.uk reports the Italian automaker “removed the 124 Spider from sale in the UK after just over two years on the market.” No explanation was given, but we’re all aware that dwindling demand had a role in it.Another scenario would be the introduction of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure in September 2018. In other European markets such as Germany, the configurators feature a disclaimer that highlights “the 124 Spider is temporarily only available in limited quantities and with certain configurations.”It’s possible that Fiat is re-engineering the 1.4-liter MultiAir to Euro 6d-TEMP standards. The most obvious difference would come in the form of a gasoline particulate filter, which is already offered on the 1.4-liter MultiAir in the Fiat 500X.Elsewhere within Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the 2019 model year Jeep Renegade dropped this engine in favor of the 1.3-liter MultiAir that promises up to 180 PS and 270 Nm of torque. Make no mistake about it, the latest entry into the Global Small Engine family is superior in every way to the 1.4-liter powerplant.Adding insult to injury, Mazda took the lead with the SkyActiv-G in terms of horsepower. The 2019 model year MX-5 Miata has 184 PS (181 horsepower) from 2.0 liters of displacement and natural aspiration. The redline is also up (to 7,200 rpm), and the rev-happy character favors the Mazda over the Fiat as far as linearity is concerned.If it were your money, would you choose the 124 Spider over the MX-5 Miata?