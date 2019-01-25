autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

This Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi Pickup

25 Jan 2019, 16:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
No, we didn't know that Fiat was making a pickup version of the Mobi. In fact, we even forgot there was such a thing as a Mobi, an economy hatchback for Latin America.
12 photos
This Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi PickupThis Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi PickupThis Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi PickupThis Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi PickupThis Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi PickupThis Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi PickupThis Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi PickupThis Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi PickupThis Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi PickupThis Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi PickupThis Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi Pickup
It seems all the interesting FCA budget cars are reserved for overseas markets while America just has the dorky little 500 family. It's probably for the best since a pickup of this size would be ridiculed by Fteenthousand.

Fiat also sells the Fullback in Europe, a clone of the L200, as well as the Toro in Latin America, which is derived from the Jeep Renegade platform. But the Mobi is much closer in concept to the venerable Polio-derived Strada.

The premise for the Mobi is simple: an honest day's work from Monday to Friday and a family car on the weekends. But why is it shaped like a black box? Because felt the need to be all secretive, even though nobody in Scandinavia cares about it.

The body for the X1P pickup is longer than the hatchback, as the bed has been added to all four doors, not two like you see on most small trucks. Regarding engines, the most likely unit is a 1.3-liter 8-valve Firefly with 101/109 HP running on gasoline or ethanol. However, the normal 3-cylinder 1-liter (6V) from the standard Mobi can't be ruled out, even though it only delivers 72/75 HP.

A mixture of parts from Fiat's cheaper models will be used here, parts which would make the Panda look premium. The twist-beam rear suspension can be spotted in some of the shots, and this works because the pickup is front-wheel-drive.

We expect this model to join the Fiat range in Brasil in early 2020. Between now and then, we should see an official debut happening this November at the Sao Paulo International Auto Show.
Fiat Mobi Fiat Mobi Pickup Fiat Mobi spyshots
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FIAT models:
FIAT 500 XFIAT 500 X CrossoverFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupFIAT 124 GT AbarthFIAT 124 GT Abarth Roadster & ConvertibleAll FIAT models  
 
 