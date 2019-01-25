Hawaii Woman Keeps Car Thieves Away With Handwritten Note

This Black Box Is the Fiat Mobi Pickup

No, we didn't know that Fiat was making a pickup version of the Mobi. In fact, we even forgot there was such a thing as a Mobi, an economy hatchback for Latin America. 12 photos



Fiat also sells the Fullback in Europe, a clone of the L200, as well as the



The premise for the Mobi is simple: an honest day's work from Monday to Friday and a family car on the weekends. But why is it shaped like a black box? Because felt the need to be all secretive, even though nobody in Scandinavia cares about it.



The body for the X1P pickup is longer than the hatchback, as the bed has been added to all four doors, not two like you see on most small trucks. Regarding engines, the most likely unit is a 1.3-liter 8-valve Firefly with 101/109 HP running on gasoline or ethanol. However, the normal 3-cylinder 1-liter (6V) from the standard Mobi can't be ruled out, even though it only delivers 72/75 HP.



A mixture of parts from Fiat's cheaper models will be used here, parts which would make the Panda look premium. The twist-beam rear suspension can be spotted in some of the shots, and this works because the pickup is front-wheel-drive.



We expect this model to join the Fiat range in Brasil in early 2020. Between now and then, we should see an official debut happening this November at the Sao Paulo International Auto Show. It seems all the interesting FCA budget cars are reserved for overseas markets while America just has the dorky little 500 family. It's probably for the best since a pickup of this size would be ridiculed by Fteenthousand.