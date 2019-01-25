Hawaii Woman Keeps Car Thieves Away With Handwritten Note

More on this:

1 Teens Take Aunt’s Chevy HHR Without Permission, Get Carjacked

2 Teen Steals Range Rover, Drives to McDonald’s And Forgets to Put it in Park

3 Woman Breaks Into Home, Steals Car, Leaves Her Shoe Behind

4 Drunk Dude Steals Audi on a Dare, Nearly Hits Pedestrians, Crashes Into Van

5 Heartless Car Thief Returns Stolen Car, Keeps The Cat That Was Inside