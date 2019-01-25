autoevolution
Hawaii Woman Keeps Car Thieves Away With Handwritten Note

One woman from Hawaii may have just found the cheapest method of keeping would-be car thieves at bay: she wrote them a note and she makes sure to leave it on her windshield whenever she steps out of her vehicle.
KHON2 reports that, in December 2018 alone, there were 232 car thefts and 624 car break-ins on O’ahu, and Leigh Anne Wilson knows it’s just a matter of time before she becomes a victim, too. Each member of her family has a car, so they have 4 vehicles in total; yet, she doesn’t want the hassle of a returned stolen car.

For the time being, she’s able to keep would-be thieves away with a note she wrote on a napkin. Whenever she has to leave her vehicle unattended for longer stretches, she places the note on the inside of the windshield, so the writing is visible.

In the letter, she urges the thief or thieves to not break into her car because she has nothing valuable in it. If they still want to see for themselves, she says, they’d better take the car as well – and make it disappear. She’s a cancer survivor and she doesn’t need the extra hassle of having to deal with a stolen car that’s returned to her damaged or in pieces, she says.

“I just thought maybe if I could touch just a little bit of humanity in someone who might be thinking about taking my car, maybe they would not do it,” Wilson says.

So far, it seems to be working for her. Whether she’s appealing to logic or she’s simply touching the heart of car thieves she doesn’t care, as long as they keep their hands off her vehicle.

“Lets face it, somebody steals your car or they break into it, what does that do for them? They just grab it, they take your tires and go. But you're the one that's left with all the junk you have to deal with right… it takes a lot of time out of your life when somebody does something like that,” Wilson adds.

