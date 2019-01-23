Teen Steals Range Rover, Drives to McDonald’s And Forgets to Put it in Park

When hunger strikes, it doesn’t even matter if you’re driving a stolen car, because a stop at McDonald’s is a must. One teen who found himself in such a situation must have been so hungry that he forgot to put the car in park when he got out to grab some food.

She was only gone for a few seconds, but it was more than enough time for the thieves to take the car. Teens being teens, the first place they hit up in their brand new illegally obtained set of wheels was a nearby McDonald’s.



According to the police report, an officer had spotted the stolen SUV and followed it into the parking lot from McDonald’s.



“The suspects jumped out, but did not put the Range Rover in park. It rolled into another parked car, causing an accident. The MPD officer chased after the driver who eventually ran into Memorial High School where he was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center,” the police say.



The driver was arrested for resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Because of his age, further details about him have not been made public, so at this point, there’s no way of knowing whether he has priors or not.



