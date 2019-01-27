2020 Porsche 911 Gets Aerokit Rear Spoiler, Looks Like a GT3

We knew this would be a busy year for the 992 Porsche 911, with the Cabriolet having arrived and the base Carrera set to land soon, while the Turbo and/or the GT3 might also come by 2020. However, we didn't expect the German carmaker to come up with the new Aerokit for the Carrera range.

Der neue 911 mit Aerokit #timelessmachine A post shared by CAR COLLECTOR (@marko.wegat) on Jan 23, 2019 at 4:05pm PST We're referring to the rear wing showcased in the photos at the bottom of the page. The aero element made its debut at the Thermal Club in California and we have to admit this is a bold step for Zuffenhausen.Come to think of it, the wing looks more aggressive than the one found on the 996 GT3 , for instance (more on the future of the GT3 badge below). Of course, this also means it's a splitter and by that we're referring to an opinion splitter.For one thing, there are Porschephiles who believe such wings must only adorn GT cars, while other fans of the brand are glad the personalization options have been taken further. And the latter might just argue that with the Carrera S being able to blitz the Nurburgring in 7:25, it deserves an optional fixed wing.Note that the white demo car for the Aerokit also includes the Sport Design Package, namely the front and rear fascias, as well as the specific side skirts included in the SDP mix - the kit might not be offered on the upcoming non-S Carrera, though.Now, regardless of which side you decided to take, you should know there's no reason to worry about the Carreras cannibalizing the 992 GT3 on a visual level. And that's because test cars for the future model have shown us that the aero is set to become considerably more aggressive compared to the retiring 991.2 GT3.At least as far as prototypes are concerned, the list of visual changes on the new Porsche 911 GT3 is led by the rear wing and you can find more spy pics here Oh, and did we mention that the naturally aspirated flat-six and the optional manual transmission of the 911 GT3 are here to stay?