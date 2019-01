And the result is a machine that allows the driver to play with 680 horsepower, while tipping the scales at around 2.4 tons.Well, in case you were wondering whether there's a niche within this niche, you should know the answer is a big, fat "yes". For instance, there are owners of the Panny that likes to take the thing down the aftermarket path.And the Turbo S E-Hybrid sitting before you is an example as good as any, at least as far as visual efforts are concerned.The appearance of this Zuffenhausen monster has been thoroughly transformed, even though no styling cue has been touched. Heck, even the standard wheels are here.Nevertheless, this Porscha has been gifted with a chrome wrap. "But chrome wraps are so... five years ago," we hear you shouting. Well, this one comes with a rose gold twist, so it's a bit different, while pointing out that the driver didn't want any head to remain unturned. However, we're not big fans of the approach.We also have to mention the black tint for the windows, with this being "as dark as possible" according to Wrapzone - this is the specialist that handled the second skin job of the gas-electric Porscha.Speaking of the Turbo S E-Hybrid badge, we'll remind you this badge has also been confirmed for the third-generation Cayenne, whose range is currently topped by the Turbo And the rumor mill even talks about the German automotive producer preparing a Turbo S E-Hybrid incarnation of the 992 . While the company has confirmed the hybridization of the eight-generation Neunelfer, we'll probably have to wait for the ".2" mid-cycle facelift to find out more.