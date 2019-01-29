Martian Spec Porsche 911 Rendered with Air Propulsion System Looks Wild

With Curiosity doing its business on Mars, the colonization dream is one step closer. And, as far as automotive aficionados are concerned, dreams regarding the Red Planet also take other forms. So how about one that involves a Porsche 911?
With 2019 being the year of the 992 in the sportscar calendar, you might imagine that the rendering we've brought along for this daydreaming session involves the 2020 Neunelfer.
However, this isn't the case, as the pixel play sitting before returns to the roots of the rear-engined machine, as it was put together starting from a 911 Classic.
This portrays a Martian spec Porsche 911, with its body having been modified to accommodate the new propulsion system. And, as we mentioned in the title, this makes us think of Blade Runner 2049 - while we enjoyed the motion picture, we wished its car pool was richer and it looks like this proposal comes in handy.
The digital artist behind the work is Chris Labrooy, a pixel wielder whose efforts have been officially recognized by Porsche in the past. More on this matter can be found here.
And the pixel painter took the time to deliver a brief message along with the artwork, as you'll get to see below.
"Modified Martian spec Porsche 911 with a new propulsion system and bodywork. I tried to keep it as simple and elegant as possible," Labrooy explains on social media.
Oh, and don't forget to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the full visual might of this digital contraption.
So whether this airborne Neunelfer floats your boat or not, you have to admit that the thing is impossible to ignore.
P.S.: For the record, this Martian vehicle isn't the wildest Porsche 911-based artwork Labrooy has delivered and here's an example of a piece that might just be even more unusual.
However, this isn't the case, as the pixel play sitting before returns to the roots of the rear-engined machine, as it was put together starting from a 911 Classic.
This portrays a Martian spec Porsche 911, with its body having been modified to accommodate the new propulsion system. And, as we mentioned in the title, this makes us think of Blade Runner 2049 - while we enjoyed the motion picture, we wished its car pool was richer and it looks like this proposal comes in handy.
The digital artist behind the work is Chris Labrooy, a pixel wielder whose efforts have been officially recognized by Porsche in the past. More on this matter can be found here.
And the pixel painter took the time to deliver a brief message along with the artwork, as you'll get to see below.
"Modified Martian spec Porsche 911 with a new propulsion system and bodywork. I tried to keep it as simple and elegant as possible," Labrooy explains on social media.
Oh, and don't forget to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the full visual might of this digital contraption.
So whether this airborne Neunelfer floats your boat or not, you have to admit that the thing is impossible to ignore.
P.S.: For the record, this Martian vehicle isn't the wildest Porsche 911-based artwork Labrooy has delivered and here's an example of a piece that might just be even more unusual.
Modified Martian spec Porsche 911 with a new propulsion system and bodywork. I tried to keep it as simple and elegant as possible. Swipe for more. #porsche #scif #lifeonmars #design #future