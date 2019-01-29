autoevolution

Porsche 911 Hearse Rendered, Looks Surprising

Hearses come in all shapes and sizes, but we haven't managed to come across one based on a Porsche 911. Well, the machine sitting before us comes to change this, even though we have to keep in mind this is a rendering.
We're looking at an air-cooled Neunelfer (this is a 964-gen Porscha), which has been turned into a shooting brake. Add the murdered treatment, which concerns every element of the car and you end up with a vehicle that could easily be cast in the role we mentioned above.

Sure, space could be a little tight for such a destination, but it wouldn't be impossible for the rear-engined machine to serve such a purpose.

This image came to us thanks to Khyzyl Saleem, a digital artist who constantly enjoys playing with automotive icons. And the pixel painter also dropped a few thoughts on his work, as you'll be able to notice below.

"I hadn't seen pictures or concepts of a 964 Shooting-brake at all (probably for a good reason haha), so, this is my version...I'd have this as a Hearse," the artist explains in a social media post.

Of course, one could always imagine the blacked out shooting brake theme without adding the said hearse twist.

Note that this Zuffenhausen tale might not end here. Allow us to elaborate.

As far as purists are concerned, they could look on the bring side. We're referring to the fact that the said artist is considering throwing an RWB kit onto the car. Well, the original fenders are safe, at least for now.

P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the post below to check out all the angles of the Phearse, as we like to call this contraption, since the pixel wielder has gone through the effort of portraying the machine completely.


 

oMg U wEnT tO FaR tHIs TiMe :O. I hadn't seen pictures or concepts of a 964 Shooting-brake at all (probably for a good reason haha), so, this is my version...I'd have this as a Hearse. - - Maybe I should RWB it :O. That is all. #art #design #3d #porsche #964 #shootingbrake #wagon #estate #ytho #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #Speedhunters #stanceworks #stancenation #slammedenuff #puristsbegone

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Jan 28, 2019 at 11:46am PST

Porsche 911 Porsche rendering hearse
