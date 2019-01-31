Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Does Roundabout on Two Wheels, Doesn't Break a Sweat

autoevolution

By now, anybody with an Internet connection and a remote interest in the automotive realm (or viral videos, for that matter), has seen at least one clip portraying extreme driving examples from the Arab world. Hagwallah (that would be Arab Drifting) aside, many of these videos show ladder-frame SUVs being driven on two wheels.
However, the two-wheeled adventure that brought us here today is special, since this doesn't involve your average Nissan or Toyota. Oh no. Instead, this adventure revolves around a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

No, it's not the new model (we would've obviously used the Mercedes-AMG G63 label for that), but that makes the stunt even more interesting (more on this below).

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the G63 going round a roundabout on two wheels, with the soundtrack of the tortured tires being the only sign of stress shown by the car.

You see, driving on two wheels is considerably more difficult in a roundabout than it is in a straight line. Sure, the roundie we have here is a generous one, but, even so, the driver must constantly balance the car within the confinements of the said road element.

Returning to the idea that we're dealing with the now-old incarnation of the Affalterbach-massaged Gelandewagen, this is far from a maneuvrable machine, despite the twin-turbo V8 motor allowing the driver to feel invincible (here's a review of the toy). So the one behind the wheel of this example certainly went through quite an effort to put on this show.

Of course, we're asking you not to use such street hooning as an example. So if the two-wheel urges happen to kick in, make sure to reach a safe environment and use vehicles fitted with roll cages, just in case something goes wrong.


 

