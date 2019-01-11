2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Looks Mature in Blue

The best way to enjoy a Mercedes-Benz is with a big AMG engine. The new GLE 63 is a performance SUV that should make its official debut this year with a 4.0-liter offering as much power as the GLE 350 d and 400 d combined.

4 photos



The last GLE 63 was ugly, especially in hunched form. This one is not much better, but the AMG bits draw your attention away like tattoos on the face of a rapper.



The latest Mercedes design language is supposed to be less fussy, and we can appreciate the grille design. Heck, there might be some hardcore fan who's owned Mercedes SUVs since the days of Jurassic Park. But we think the BMW X5 M is going to come out looking better.



How do you know when a Mercedes model is nearly ready to debut? When the prototypes start wearing colors. This one appears to be covered in the €1,000 Brilliant Blue, though we can't be sure due to the low-light scenario. Also, we couldn't help noticing it has a tow hook but no side steps.



Now, with about 600 horsepower on tap, as well as better launch control and gearbox, the GLE 63 S should continue to defy the laws of nature. The AMG should be able to reach 100 kph (62 mph) in about 3.8 seconds. There's some poor Porsche model out there that's going to have its reputation tarnished by that number!



We can't wait to see the inevitable drag race between the GLE 63 and the X5 M. Likewise, we're excited for



That's right; those two six-cylinder diesel offer a combined 602 PS, 10 short of the 63 S's expected output of 612 ponies. Why offer so much power? Well, because competition with the BMW X5 M is going to be fierce, and they already built the 510 PS GLC 63 S.The last GLE 63 was ugly, especially in hunched form. This one is not much better, but thebits draw your attention away like tattoos on the face of a rapper.The latest Mercedes design language is supposed to be less fussy, and we can appreciate the grille design. Heck, there might be some hardcore fan who's owned Mercedes SUVs since the days of Jurassic Park. But we think the BMW X5 M is going to come out looking better.How do you know when a Mercedes model is nearly ready to debut? When the prototypes start wearing colors. This one appears to be covered in the €1,000 Brilliant Blue, though we can't be sure due to the low-light scenario. Also, we couldn't help noticing it has a tow hook but no side steps.Now, with about 600 horsepower on tap, as well as better launch control and gearbox, the GLE 63 S should continue to defy the laws of nature. The AMG should be able to reach 100 kph (62 mph) in about 3.8 seconds. There's some poor Porsche model out there that's going to have its reputation tarnished by that number!We can't wait to see the inevitable drag race between the GLE 63 and the X5 M. Likewise, we're excited for Topcar to cover the uber-Merc in carbon fiber or crocodile skin. But for now, enjoy the spy video.