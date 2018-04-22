Porsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really Expensive

So you've bought a brand new Porsche Panamera but think it's not wide or expensive enough? Well, there's a Russian tuner that can fix you up with a carbon fiber widebody kit. Better move fast, because the GTR Carbon edition is only going to be built three times!

As far as we know, the only Panamera Turbo engine package offered by Topcar takes the 4-liter V8 to 650 horsepower, though you will have to pay extra for that. First things first, we have to address the price, because there's something weird going on. Topcar's website says the carbon package will set you back €33,270 (converted from rubles). But that doesn't explain why the previous Topcar Stinger GTR, the one without the carbon, was supposed to cost about $300,000 . For the record, Porsche sells the Turbo model from €156,000.In any case, now that they make a carbon version, the regular Panamera GTR is old news. This project looks just like Topcar's Porsche 911, especially the recent Turbo Cabrio.If you look at it from really far away, you think it's just a black car. But what's that strange flake playing with the light? Well, as you get closer, you begin to realize that the front and rear are draped in carbon fiber.We're talking about a new front bumper, new front fenders, a new hood with large air vents, carbon mirror caps, flares for the rear fenders and even inserts for the doors. Aren't those flush-fitting door handles?! Even the number plates are carbon-fiber, though we doubt they are road-legal.Of course, Topcar has also redone the rear bumper and Porsche's complex folding wing. But they also took the time to cast a new exhaust tip a rifling effect. Lovely!A closeup of those gold wheels reveals the 1221 logo. It's an up and coming brand that's taking the performance car world by storm.As far as we know, the only Panamera Turbo engine package offered by Topcar takes the 4-liter V8 to 650 horsepower, though you will have to pay extra for that.