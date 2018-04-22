autoevolution
 

Porsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really Expensive

22 Apr 2018, 13:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
So you've bought a brand new Porsche Panamera but think it's not wide or expensive enough? Well, there's a Russian tuner that can fix you up with a carbon fiber widebody kit. Better move fast, because the GTR Carbon edition is only going to be built three times!
13 photos
Porsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really ExpensivePorsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really ExpensivePorsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really ExpensivePorsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really ExpensivePorsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really ExpensivePorsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really ExpensivePorsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really ExpensivePorsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really ExpensivePorsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really ExpensivePorsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really ExpensivePorsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really ExpensivePorsche Panamera GTR Carbon Edition by Topcar Looks Really Expensive
First things first, we have to address the price, because there's something weird going on. Topcar's website says the carbon package will set you back €33,270 (converted from rubles). But that doesn't explain why the previous Topcar Stinger GTR, the one without the carbon, was supposed to cost about $300,000. For the record, Porsche sells the Turbo model from €156,000.

In any case, now that they make a carbon version, the regular Panamera GTR is old news. This project looks just like Topcar's Porsche 911, especially the recent Turbo Cabrio.

If you look at it from really far away, you think it's just a black car. But what's that strange flake playing with the light? Well, as you get closer, you begin to realize that the front and rear are draped in carbon fiber.

We're talking about a new front bumper, new front fenders, a new hood with large air vents, carbon mirror caps, flares for the rear fenders and even inserts for the doors. Aren't those flush-fitting door handles?! Even the number plates are carbon-fiber, though we doubt they are road-legal.

Of course, Topcar has also redone the rear bumper and Porsche's complex folding wing. But they also took the time to cast a new exhaust tip a rifling effect. Lovely!

A closeup of those gold wheels reveals the 1221 logo. It's an up and coming brand that's taking the performance car world by storm.

As far as we know, the only Panamera Turbo engine package offered by Topcar takes the 4-liter V8 to 650 horsepower, though you will have to pay extra for that.
TopCar Porsche Panamera Turbo Stinger GTR porsche tuning carbon fiber GTR Carbon Edition
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Booth Girls Have Cooties How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 