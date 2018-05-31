autoevolution
 

Topcar Mercedes V-Class Is a Carbon-Clad Inferno Van With Quad Exhaust

31 May 2018, 13:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Cool Mercedes? You're probably thinking of the E63 or the next GLE-Class. However, the Germans also make the best luxury shuttles in the world, and a Russian tuner just improved on perfection by using a carbon fiber body kit.
11 photos
Topcar Mercedes V-Class Is a Carbon-Clad Inferno Van With Quad ExhaustTopcar Mercedes V-Class Is a Carbon-Clad Inferno Van With Quad ExhaustTopcar Mercedes V-Class Is a Carbon-Clad Inferno Van With Quad ExhaustTopcar Mercedes V-Class Is a Carbon-Clad Inferno Van With Quad ExhaustTopcar Mercedes V-Class Is a Carbon-Clad Inferno Van With Quad ExhaustTopcar Mercedes V-Class Is a Carbon-Clad Inferno Van With Quad ExhaustTopcar Mercedes V-Class Is a Carbon-Clad Inferno Van With Quad ExhaustTopcar Mercedes V-Class Is a Carbon-Clad Inferno Van With Quad ExhaustTopcar Mercedes V-Class Is a Carbon-Clad Inferno Van With Quad ExhaustTopcar Mercedes V-Class Is a Carbon-Clad Inferno Van With Quad Exhaust
Topcar was best known for its crocodile leather interiors, but they haven't done one in years. Instead, they've been assembling nothing but Porsche 911s and Panameras with full carbon bodies since the start of 2018. One notable exception is this, the Inferno V-Class.

"Inferno" is given to the name of their greatest body kits, the ones that grab your attention by the suspenders. This one certainly does that.

The V-Class Inferno treatment consists of 15 different components and starts at €12,090. However, if you'd like the carbon fiber finish, which this one has got, that rises to €16,750, obviously not including the cost of the vehicle.

By far the most expensive goodies are the bumpers, each costing over €3,000. They're modeled in 3D and inspired by the design of real AMG models. At the front, much wider air intakes are connected in the middle by a spoiler element, while the back frames four muffler tips (€1,000) with a carbon diffuser.

Although the hatch has two carbon inserts, it resists the urge of an overpowering bolt-on wing. You might also notice extra LED lights have been added at the top of the intakes. The grille is also new, featuring a shark logo in place of the 3-pointed star.

For this example, Topcar went with a black and white color scheme and some retro stripes down the sides. Calling this a stormtrooper van is justified.

The wheels are stock, but any number of designs from European and American alloy firms are available. The interior could be fully customized, though I wouldn't mind being dropped off at the airport even if it had factory Mercedes leather.
mercedes-benz v-class V-Clas Mercedes TopCar topcar inferno
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Drifting Guide for Dummies Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 