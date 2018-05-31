Topcar Mercedes V-Class Is a Carbon-Clad Inferno Van With Quad Exhaust

Cool Mercedes? You're probably thinking of the E63 or the next GLE-Class. However, the Germans also make the best luxury shuttles in the world, and a Russian tuner just improved on perfection by using a carbon fiber body kit.
Topcar was best known for its crocodile leather interiors, but they haven't done one in years. Instead, they've been assembling nothing but Porsche 911s and Panameras with full carbon bodies since the start of 2018. One notable exception is this, the Inferno V-Class.
"Inferno" is given to the name of their greatest body kits, the ones that grab your attention by the suspenders. This one certainly does that.
The V-Class Inferno treatment consists of 15 different components and starts at €12,090. However, if you'd like the carbon fiber finish, which this one has got, that rises to €16,750, obviously not including the cost of the vehicle.
By far the most expensive goodies are the bumpers, each costing over €3,000. They're modeled in 3D and inspired by the design of real AMG models. At the front, much wider air intakes are connected in the middle by a spoiler element, while the back frames four muffler tips (€1,000) with a carbon diffuser.
Although the hatch has two carbon inserts, it resists the urge of an overpowering bolt-on wing. You might also notice extra LED lights have been added at the top of the intakes. The grille is also new, featuring a shark logo in place of the 3-pointed star.
For this example, Topcar went with a black and white color scheme and some retro stripes down the sides. Calling this a stormtrooper van is justified.
The wheels are stock, but any number of designs from European and American alloy firms are available. The interior could be fully customized, though I wouldn't mind being dropped off at the airport even if it had factory Mercedes leather.
"Inferno" is given to the name of their greatest body kits, the ones that grab your attention by the suspenders. This one certainly does that.
The V-Class Inferno treatment consists of 15 different components and starts at €12,090. However, if you'd like the carbon fiber finish, which this one has got, that rises to €16,750, obviously not including the cost of the vehicle.
By far the most expensive goodies are the bumpers, each costing over €3,000. They're modeled in 3D and inspired by the design of real AMG models. At the front, much wider air intakes are connected in the middle by a spoiler element, while the back frames four muffler tips (€1,000) with a carbon diffuser.
Although the hatch has two carbon inserts, it resists the urge of an overpowering bolt-on wing. You might also notice extra LED lights have been added at the top of the intakes. The grille is also new, featuring a shark logo in place of the 3-pointed star.
For this example, Topcar went with a black and white color scheme and some retro stripes down the sides. Calling this a stormtrooper van is justified.
The wheels are stock, but any number of designs from European and American alloy firms are available. The interior could be fully customized, though I wouldn't mind being dropped off at the airport even if it had factory Mercedes leather.