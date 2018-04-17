autoevolution
 

Carbon Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 by Topcar Has Purple Leather Interior

Purple leather interior - now there's something you don't see every day. We'd like to think that this particular GLE 63 S is something Jared Leto's Joker would drive.
He struck us like a neet person who likes to show off at the strip club and even cared about the latest gadgets. Basically, like a modern-day gangster, but better dressed. A carbon-clad Mercedes SUV with custom purple leather made by the Russians, now that's something you could shoot your gold-plated Glock from. Am I right?

We're going off on this weird tangent because it's difficult to explain why somebody would ever buy a GLE 63 just a few months before the all-new model comes out and ask Topcar for an expensive purple transformation. Maybe the guy who has the purple Lumma BMW X6?

All in all, something like this costs about $230,00, and for that kind of money you could theoretically get behind the wheel of a Urus or Bentayga. But I suppose every Russian Joker fan has one of those already.

Carbon is pretty mainstream. In fact, there's a production Range Rover with a carbon hood. But the Topcar Inferno has so much more. The grille, most of the front bumper, the door mirrors, skirts, rear diffuser - everything is carbon here. And we're pretty sure this isn't the fake stuff.

The purple paint continues inside with purple leather covering everything from the dash to the doors. Topcar chose to show it off with a little bit of black and some purple-tinted carbon fiber that coves the usual places.

Doesn't this feel a bit repetitive? Sure, but when you spend that kind of money on a car, you don't want any red or green to slip through and ruin the effect. They've even got fancier carbon trim for the backs of the seats.

Yeah, it's hard to like a project like this. But you have to respect it or risk being shot in the head by the Joker.
