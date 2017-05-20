EVE.RYN BMW i8 "Dark Knight" Spotted in Japan, Has Crazy Red Interior

You guys might have seen this tuned BMW i8 a few months ago. Some Japanese tuning company nobody ever heard about decided to go mental and make the "Dark Knight Edition." The body kit must be inspired by 1995's Batman Forever because it's very purple.





As you can see, the i8 now sports some wild bodywork with fender flares that look like air intakes and are trimmed with carbon fiber blades. It's a style we almost never see from tuning companies these days.



While the rear of the i8 has always looked like it's pushing out a Porsche 911, the front now appears to have the mouth of a shark holding another smaller set of jaws. The front bumper has been completely reshaped, adding creases that remind us of the



The wrap is also worthy of praise, as it features several different shades of purple. We think multiple layers of vinyl were used to create lettering that pops out on the side of the i8.



The wheels are typical of the Japanese VIP tuning scene and are shod in Hankook tires with custom white lettering on the sidewalls. Kicking it old school!



The "Batmobile" also received a custom exhaust system for its 1.5-liter turbo engine. But there's something nobody anticipated when the official photos were released: a bright red interior. Check it out and tell us if you've ever seen anything like that leather-wrapped dashboard in the hybrid Bavarian sports car. Batman must be on some sort of acid trip because the bold color really isn't his style. In fact, this looks more like something the Joker from Suicide Squad would drive - a mob car.



