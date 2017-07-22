Purple Liberty Walk Huracan Spyder Joined by Gold Widebody MINI Convertible

We've seen the Liberty Walk Hurancan and MINI, but not the Huracan Spider and MINI Convertible. In addition, the battle plays out on the color front as well.

11 photos



This roadster happens to be the first LW Works Huracan in Australia. Against the metallic purple finish of the body, the red leather seats till managing to stand out. A new set of side skirts seems to have been designed, ones which combine a carbon fiber aero look with purple ground effects down the bottom.



At the front, the car has a carbon chin spoiler. As usual, fender flares massively increase the width of the car. Riveted directly to the stock fenders, these are decorated in custom LW decals. Gold wheels add that custom Japanese look to the project.



And at the back, the Huracan has sprouted a massive bolt-on wing that makes it look the business.







They golden boy of Japanese-Australian tuning has a new wrap which is backed up by yellow-tinted headlights. Most of the trim has been done in gloss black, making the car look like a watch.



Its body modifications are just as extensive as the Huracan's, including fender flares and side skirts. But while the Lambo has room for a rear wing, the Cooper S compensates with an all-new front bumper. Airrex air suspension and Fi Exhaust systems complete the look for both cars.



The crazy crew from Japan also brought over one of their Aventador-shaped desks and kids pedal cars. Check it out!



